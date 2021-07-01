PSG agrees deal with Sergio Ramos, reports RMC

Paris St Germain has struck a deal to sign Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, French radio network RMC reported on Thursday.

Ramos, 35, has been a free agent after failing to agree on a new contract with Real Madrid last month and leaving the club where he had spent the last 16 years and won four Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns.

The RMC report said Ramos had agreed to a two-year contract with PSG, which finished second behind champion Lille in Ligue 1 and was knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.

WATCH:The time has come to say goodbye to Real Madrid, says Ramos

Mauricio Pochettino's side has signed Netherlands midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum after he ran down his deal with Liverpool while media reports say it is close to bringing in Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi.

Ramos missed a large chunk of last season with injuries and was left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad but said when leaving Real last month that he was determined to keep proving himself at the highest level.