Davide Ballardini was on Sunday named the new coach of rock-bottom Serie A side Cremonese which has failed to win a match in any of its 18 league games this season.

The 59-year-old Ballardini takes over from Massimiliano Alvini who was sacked on Saturday after a 3-2 home defeat to Monza.

Ballardini has signed a deal with Cremonese until June 2024, the club announced.

He has been without a club since splitting with Genoa in November 2021.

Cremonese has collected just seven points from 18 games in its first season back in the top flight since 1996.

Ballardini’s first game will be on Tuesday when his new team tackles Serie A leader Napoli in the Italian Cup.