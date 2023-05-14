Football

Serie A: Giant-killers Monza sinks champions Napoli

Monza claimed another big scalp in its dream debut Serie A season with Sunday’s 2-0 win over newly-crowned champions Napoli.

AFP
Monza, Italy 14 May, 2023 21:10 IST
Monza, Italy 14 May, 2023 21:10 IST
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen looks dejected after the match.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen looks dejected after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Monza claimed another big scalp in its dream debut Serie A season with Sunday’s 2-0 win over newly-crowned champions Napoli.

Monza claimed another big scalp in its dream debut Serie A season with Sunday’s 2-0 win over newly-crowned champions Napoli.

Goals in each half from Dany Mota and former Napoli striker Andrea Petagna were enough for Monza to add Luciano Spalletti’s side to a list of beaten teams which also includes Juventus and Inter Milan.

Its fourth win in an unbeaten run of seven matches has Monza ninth, levels on 49 points with Fiorentina who beat Udinese 2-0.

Also Read
Serie A: Lukaku double helps Inter to 4-2 win over Sassuolo ahead of Champions League semifinal

Defeat makes little difference to Napoli as it already sealed its first league title since 1990 earlier this month.

Torino is also on 49 points in 10th after beating Verona 1-0 in the day’s early match and sending its opponents into the relegation zone.

Verona swapped placed with Spezia, surprise winners against AC Milan on Saturday, due to the two clubs’ head-to-head record as it is locked on 30 points.

Later Roma is at Bologna trying to close the seven-point gap separating them from the Champions League positions, while Juventus hosts Cremonese who is close to the drop.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us