Serie A: Giant-killers Monza sinks champions Napoli

Monza claimed another big scalp in its dream debut Serie A season with Sunday’s 2-0 win over newly-crowned champions Napoli.

Goals in each half from Dany Mota and former Napoli striker Andrea Petagna were enough for Monza to add Luciano Spalletti’s side to a list of beaten teams which also includes Juventus and Inter Milan.

Its fourth win in an unbeaten run of seven matches has Monza ninth, levels on 49 points with Fiorentina who beat Udinese 2-0.

Defeat makes little difference to Napoli as it already sealed its first league title since 1990 earlier this month.

Torino is also on 49 points in 10th after beating Verona 1-0 in the day’s early match and sending its opponents into the relegation zone.

Verona swapped placed with Spezia, surprise winners against AC Milan on Saturday, due to the two clubs’ head-to-head record as it is locked on 30 points.

Later Roma is at Bologna trying to close the seven-point gap separating them from the Champions League positions, while Juventus hosts Cremonese who is close to the drop.