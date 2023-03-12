Football

Serie A: Pogba misses Sampdoria match with latest injury, says Juventus

Pogba has missed almost the entire season after injuring the meniscus in his right knee in July and was not in the squad list for Sunday’s match.

12 March, 2023 20:27 IST
After injuring his knee pre-season he initially elected to not to go under the knife in a bid to make the World Cup in Qatar.

Paul Pogba will miss Juventus’ Serie A fixture with Sampdoria after yet another injury left him out of action, the Italian club said on Sunday.

France midfielder Pogba has missed almost the entire season after injuring the meniscus in his right knee in July and was not in the squad list for Sunday’s match.

“Paul Pogba is not part of the squad due to a muscle problem picked up during this morning’s training session,” Juve said in a statement.

The 29-year-old returning from Manchester United last summer but didn’t make his first appearance until the end of last month, as a substitute in a derby victory over Torino, and then featured off the bench in last Sunday’s defeat at Roma.

After injuring his knee pre-season he initially elected to not to go under the knife in a bid to make the World Cup in Qatar.

However, despite later changing his mind, Pogba didn’t recover in time to play for France who lost their crown as world champions in a thrilling final with Argentina.

He was dropped by coach Massimiliano Allegri for the first leg of Juve’s Europa League last 16 tie with Freiburg after arriving late to a team meeting on Wednesday evening.

Also missing for Sunday’s match are forwards Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa, who should be back in time for Thursday’s trip to Freiburg.

