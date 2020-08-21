UEFA Europa League Final: Sevilla vs Inter Milan Live Score

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League final between Inter Milan and Sevilla happening at the Rheinenergiestadion in Cologne.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Antonio Conte will head into the Europa League final aiming to win a major trophy in his first season in charge of Inter Milan and extend the barren spell of his Sevilla rival Julen Lopetegui when they clash in Cologne on Friday.

The difference in fortunes could not be starker as Conte won three successive Serie A titles with Juventus followed by the 2016-17 Premier League title with Chelsea, while Lopetegui has been unable to claim a single honour at senior level as coach.

The former Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper oversaw the longest trophy-less spell at Portuguese side Porto between 2014-2016 before taking charge of Spain, where he was dismissed a week before the 2018 World Cup having steered his country to the finals.

Lopetegui made way for Fernando Hierro after it was announced he'd be taking over at Real Madrid in August 2018. He only held on to the job until October that year after suffering a 5-1 La Liga thrashing by Barcelona.

The current season finally brought some joy to the 53-year-old, who guided Sevilla to a top-four finish in La Liga and then reached the Europa League final with a combative side whose work rate exceeds its talent.

Sevilla and Inter have won eight titles in Europe's second-tier competition between them, with the Spanish side chasing a record-extending sixth trophy against its in-form rival.

Conte acknowledged that the goal-hungry pair of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez had developed a lethal partnership since the former joined from Manchester United last year despite their individual appetites.

“It was inevitable that, working hard and working together, a connection between the two would develop,” Conte told UEFA's official website.