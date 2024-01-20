MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Late own goal denies Jordan famous win over South Korea

Just when it looked like another upset was on the cards, Yazan Al-Arab’s own goal injected new life into Korean fans and players, making it all square in the first minute of second-half injury time.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 19:42 IST , Doha - 3 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
South Korea players celebrate the second goal of their team during the Asian Cup Group E match between Jordan and South Korea at Al Thumama in Doha.
South Korea players celebrate the second goal of their team during the Asian Cup Group E match between Jordan and South Korea at Al Thumama in Doha. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi/ AP
infoIcon

South Korea players celebrate the second goal of their team during the Asian Cup Group E match between Jordan and South Korea at Al Thumama in Doha. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi/ AP

South Korea snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat with a 2-2 draw with Jordan in its Group E match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 at the Al Thumama Stadium here on Saturday.

Just when it looked like another upset was on the cards in this edition of the tournament, after Japan’s 1-2 loss to Iraq, Yazan Al-Arab’s own goal injected new life into Korean fans and players, making it all square in the first minute of second-half injury time.

South Korea started the match as a typical Jurgen Klinsmann side, marching men up the pitch and creating chances through flanks. Its high press forced Jordan to slip up in discipline and, in the fourth minute, Ehsaan Haddad’s late challenge on Son Heung-min created an opening for Korea.

The referee, after discussions with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), took a look at the monitor and pointed to the spot. Son stepped up and scored his first goal of this Asian Cup with a calm finish into the net, sending goalkeeper Yaeed Abulaila on the wrong side.

RELATED: Son-Heung Min scores for South Korea, dedicates goal to injured goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu

Jordan gradually grew into the game, having its first real chance in the 21st minute when Mousa Al-Tamari’s left-footed hit forced a fingertip save by Korea’s back-up goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, who replaced injured veteran Kim Seung-gyu.

Seven minutes later, he was tested again, with Mahmoud Al Mardi shooting on target from a free-kick but Hyeon-woo gloved it out to safety.

Eventually, Jordan found its equaliser through an Al Mardi corner, which was headed into his own net by Park Yong-woo. The Korean No. 5 failed to mark Yazan Alarab and ended up equalising on the far post in the 37th minute.

It was then that Jordan started pushing for gaps in the last 10 minutes of first-half regulation time and got it, four minutes into the stoppage time. Ali Olwan’s shot, saved by Korea’s back-line fell for Yazan Alnaimat, who rattled the net with a powerful hit.

Jordan, starting with a 3-5-2 formation early on in the game, corralled into a 5-3-2 shape in the second half to close down all spaces against an opponent desperate for a comeback.

The Taeguk Warriors returned to the pitch with the expected emotion, sending men in numbers into the final third, trying to score with passes through narrow channels. But a resolute Jordanian defence stayed put, clearing loose balls and marking Son with two players in the box.

As the 36,627-strong crowd, with the majority supporting Jordan, increased their cheers with beats on percussions and songs for the team, Korea stunned them to silence with the equaliser.

Son’s pass found Hwang In-Beom in the box, whose shot was deflected into the net by Al-Arab.

Klinsmann’s side almost scored the winner moments later when Lee Kang-In’s free-kick, headed by Park Jinseob, reached Hong Hyuseok. But the midfielder’s shot ended up in the side-netting.

South Korea and Jordan remain level on points after the draw, with the latter leading the group on goal difference. Jordan will finish its group-stage games against Bahrain while Korea will face Malaysia, with both games scheduled on January 25.

