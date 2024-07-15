Spain vs England, Euro 2024: Nico Williams becomes second-youngest player to score in a Euros final

Spain scored the opening goal and took the lead against England in the second half of the Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

In the 47th minute, Spain broke into an attack from the left wing as Yamal played a pass into the box for Nico Williams on the left who made a simple yet clinical far post finish in the bottom right corner.

With this Nico Williams became the second-youngest player to ever score in a Euro final history.

At 22 years and 2 days, he is behind Italy’s Pietro Anastasi who was 20 years and 64 days.

Anastasi scored in the 1968 final against Yugoslavia and Italy ended up winning the final 2-0.