Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024: Yamal vs Musiala; Top player battles from the ESP v GER quarterfinal clash

In the first quarterfinal of Euro 2024, hosts Germany will face of against Spain at the MHPArena in Stuttgart on Friday.

This will be the toughest challenge for both the teams as they look to book a semifinal berth.

Under the tutelage of Julian Nagelsmann, Germany has looked good in the tournament and have made it past the round of 16 for the first time since 2016.

On the other hand, Luis de la Fuente has galvanised the La Roja and built a team with young and experienced players.

Here are the biggest player battles and key match-ups from the big quarterfinal clash between Germany and Spain.

Lamine Yamal vs Jamal Musiala

The battle of the two biggest young sensations of this Euro mkaes the headline as Lamine Yamal and Jamal Musiala will clash in the quarterfinal.

Although both these players won’t go head on with each other since Yamal plays as the right winger and Musiala plays as the left winger for his side. Both players will be playing on the same wing of the match but their jobs would be to create as many scoring opportunities as they can in the final third.

Musiala is the joint-leading goalscorer with three goals to his name while Yamal is the joint assist leader with two.

Musiala is Germany’s main ball carrier as he has made 28 dribbles so far in the tournament and his overall ability on the ball has made him one of the biggest players of this edition.

Although just 16, Yamal is the most important playmaker of his side and is a jew reason why Spain has won all of it’s games so far in the tournament.

Even he is leading his side in dribbles with 22 and his passing and crossing ability has opened a plethora of avenues for Spain to attack.

Fabian Ruiz vs Toni Kroos

Both sides midfield generals, Fabian Ruiz and Toni Kroos will battle it out in the middle of the park. Kroos needs no introduction as his holding play fueled with his pinpoint passing makes him the man to beat in midfield.

Kroos has attempted 435 passes and has only missed 19 of them. His passing down the middle and distribution to the front three of Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz is the reason why Germany has been one of the favourites to win the tournament from the get-go. Plus this being his last tournament before retiring makes him even more motivated to end his illustrious career on a high note.

Ruiz on the otehr hand has been a shocking find this Euros since he has been involved in most of Spain’s goals in the tournament. His ability to get in spaces and penetrate the final third from out of nowhere makes him a lethal threat in Spain’s ranks.

Apart from his two goals, he one of the leading passmakers and has had five attempts on goal in just three matches being a central midfielder. Ruiz has been the wild-card for Luis de la Fuente’s Spanish side.

Nico Williams vs Joshua Kimmich

Nico Williams was a late addition to Spain’s left wing position but has solidified is spot in the starting 11, however, he will be met my one of the world’s most deadliest right backs, Joshua Kimmich.

Willimas is the second highest dribbler for Spain with 18 and has also completed seven crosses. Kimmich on the other hand has been a rock on the right hand side for Germany and apart from his ball-playing ability from the back, he has recovered the ball 19 times, the second highest in his team mkaking him the complete package.

If Spain wants to attack from the left, Williams will have to outpace and outclass Kimmich which could prove difficult but crucial for the 21-year-old.