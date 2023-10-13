MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italy coach Spalletti defends decision to allow Tonali and Zaniolo to leave Italy squad amid betting scandal

Italy’s football federation said on Thursday the players were notified of the probe by prosecutors while at the national team’s training centre in Coverciano, ahead of EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 22:23 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
FILE PHOTO: Italy coach Luciano Spalletti
FILE PHOTO: Italy coach Luciano Spalletti | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Italy coach Luciano Spalletti | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti defended the decision to allow Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo to leave their training camp after the players were told of their involvement in an investigation by Turin prosecutors.

Italy’s football federation (FIGC) said on Thursday the players were notified of the probe by prosecutors while at the national team’s training centre in Coverciano, ahead of EURO 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England.

The FIGC did not specify what the investigation was about.

Spalletti spoke to Sky Sports on Friday, and while he did not say who had taken the decision to allow the players to leave the camp, it is one that he supports.

“It’s not nice to say who decided, it’s enough to say that it’s the correct decision,” Spalletti said.

“We can’t bring two guys who have been shocked like that to play a game. Now let’s think about playing, we lose two champions but we remain a very strong team.”

ALSO READ | MORE THAN 12 SERIE A PLAYERS IMPLICATED

Reuters contacted Tonali’s and Zaniolo’s agents for comment on Thursday.

The Italy manager, whose side takes on Malta on Saturday, said it had been a testing time for the squad.

“It was a difficult night, when you have to get results there is always anxiety, but this was a different night, with a lot of bitterness over what happened,” he said. “The whole squad is close to Tonali and Zaniolo, we’re very sorry for them. We will continue to be close to them even afterwards. For now, they have the spotlight on them.

“We must try to help them defend themselves, but it’s also right that justice takes its course and if irregularities have occurred, then it will be right to pay.”

Turin prosecutors said on Wednesday they were investigating another Italian footballer, Nicolo Fagioli, for alleged illegal betting activities.

Federico Chiesa has left the Italy squad after Friday’s training session because of injury. The forward missed Juventus’s last game with a muscle injury and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed he will return to his club.

Related stories

Related Topics

Luciano Spalletti /

Sandro Tonali /

Serie A /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs BAN, World Cup 2023: New Zealand moves to top of points table after eight-wicket win over Bangladesh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Italy coach Spalletti defends decision to allow Tonali and Zaniolo to leave Italy squad amid betting scandal
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  3. Pegula reaches Korea Open semifinals , Kasatkina moves to top-four in Zhengzhou after Jabeur walkover
    AP
  4. Jurgen Klinsmann earns first home win as coach of South Korea’s national team
    AP
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa showed Lucknow has learnt from its mistakes
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Italy coach Spalletti defends decision to allow Tonali and Zaniolo to leave Italy squad amid betting scandal
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  2. Jurgen Klinsmann earns first home win as coach of South Korea’s national team
    AP
  3. Santosh Trophy: Kerala crushes J&K while Delhi shocks Punjab
    Stan Rayan
  4. Unlucky India loses 2-4 to Malaysia, bows out of Merdeka Cup
    PTI
  5. EURO 2024 Qualifier: Scotland coach asks to ‘move on’ from VAR controversy in Spain match
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs BAN, World Cup 2023: New Zealand moves to top of points table after eight-wicket win over Bangladesh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Italy coach Spalletti defends decision to allow Tonali and Zaniolo to leave Italy squad amid betting scandal
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  3. Pegula reaches Korea Open semifinals , Kasatkina moves to top-four in Zhengzhou after Jabeur walkover
    AP
  4. Jurgen Klinsmann earns first home win as coach of South Korea’s national team
    AP
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa showed Lucknow has learnt from its mistakes
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment