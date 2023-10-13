Merdeka Cup: Sunil Chhetri scores 93rd goal for India, remains third behind Messi, Ronaldo among active goalscorers

Sunil Chhetri scored his 93rd international goal for India, against Malaysia in the semifinal of the Merdeka Cup 2023 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Malaysia on Friday.

Chettri, 39, is the third highest active goal scorer in international football behind legendary footballers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Indian captain trails FIFA World Cup winner Messi, who has scored 103 in 175 matches. and Ronaldo tops the list, having scored 123 goals from 200 appearances for Portugal.

Chettri made his senior debut for India against Pakistan in 2005 and has been featuring on the scoresheets ever since. Chettri, who currently plays for Bengaluru FC, has scored over 245 goals for club and country.

Messi and Ronaldo are also on an international break representing their nations in the World Cup CONMEBOL and Euro 2024 qualifiers respectively.

Chettri who has played 142 games for India is still fighting and leading his team towards glory as they aimed for a comeback against Malaysia in the Merdeka Cup 2023 after their equaliser was disallowed.