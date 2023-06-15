Leipzig midfielder Szoboszlai fined for posing with flare after German Cup win

Published : Jun 15, 2023 20:06 IST , LEIPZIG - 1 MIN READ

RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai holds a flare aloft as he celebrates with teammates after winning the DFB Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been fined 30,000 euros (32,600 USD) for posing with a flare to celebrate winning the German Cup, the German football federation said Thursday.

Szoboszlai held the flare aloft in front of the Leipzig fan sector following the 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final on June 3. The sports court of the federation ruled the incident amounted to “unsporting behaviour.”

The Hungarian winger had scored Leipzig’s second goal as his team retained the title.

The use of pyrotechnics “poses considerable risks” for people in the stadium, the federation said. It added that Szoboszlai and Leipzig have both accepted the ruling.