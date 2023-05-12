Football

UEFA rebuts claim Istanbul in doubt as Champions League final host after election

The Daily Mail in London claimed UEFA made an “informal approach” to the Portuguese football federation in case any post-election unrest put Istanbul in doubt to host the final on June 10.

AP
NYON 12 May, 2023 17:41 IST
NYON 12 May, 2023 17:41 IST
Representative Image: The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul was scheduled to host the final in both 2020 and 2021 until health rules during the coronavirus pandemic made it impractical. 

Representative Image: The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul was scheduled to host the final in both 2020 and 2021 until health rules during the coronavirus pandemic made it impractical.  | Photo Credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Daily Mail in London claimed UEFA made an “informal approach” to the Portuguese football federation in case any post-election unrest put Istanbul in doubt to host the final on June 10.

UEFA insisted Friday that the Champions League final will be played in Istanbul, hitting back at a newspaper report that claims the European football body has explored Lisbon as a standby option if there is turmoil in Turkey after this weekend’s elections.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in a close race to extend his 20-year grip on power. He is seeking a third term in Sunday’s election.

The Daily Mail in London claimed UEFA made an “informal approach” to the Portuguese football federation in case any post-election unrest put Istanbul in doubt to host the final on June 10.

Also Read
Europa Conference League: Moyes backs resilient West Ham to reach final

“UEFA has no discussions to the contrary with any political institutions, governments or national football associations,” the body said in a statement responding to what it called “some inaccurate and unfounded media reports.”

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul was scheduled to host the final in both 2020 and 2021 until health rules during the coronavirus pandemic made it impractical. The Portuguese football federation and the government stepped in both times. Lisbon staged a delayed eight-team mini-tournament, including the final with no fans, in August 2020.

In May 2021, Porto staged an all-English final with only 14,000 people able to attend Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Man City could be back in the final this season. The English champions host Real Madrid on Wednesday in the second leg of the semifinals after a 1-1 draw in Spain. Inter Milan leads AC Milan 2-0 ahead of their second leg on Tuesday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Where football and politics mix: Chile’s ‘Palestino’ football club

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us