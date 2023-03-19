US Soccer again fails to make president position a paid job

The U.S. Soccer Federation failed for the second straight year to approve a by-law amendment that would have given its president a $125,000 annual salary instead of remaining an unpaid position.

The proposal received 62.87% approval at this week’s USSF annual general meeting, falling short of the two-third vote necessary for adoption, the federation said Saturday.

Last year, the proposal received 58.91% approval.

Former women’s player Cindy Parlow Cone became president in 2020 and is starting the second year of a four-year term. JT Batson took over as CEO last September.