Substitute Lionel Messi fails to find the net as Vissel Kobe wins over Inter Miami on penalties

Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami played out a goalless yet entertaining ninety minutes as the game went on to penalties. The home side emerged victorious in the shootout as it bested Miami in the club friendly played at the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday.

Vissel Kobe was the more dominant side and created a plethora of chances, however, the J-League champion failed to covert a single one of those scoring opportunities.

By the end of the first half, Vissel Kobe’s striker, Yuya Osako had missed three open goal opportunities which cost his side the match.

In the 15th minute of the game, Osako struck the post twice in quick succession and finally right before the half-time whistle, Osako fired the ball over the bar from inside the 6-yard box which resulted in the first half ending all square.

Visssel Kobe continued its dominance in the second half until Lionel Messi was subbed in during the 60th minute which added a much needed spark to Inter Miami’s attacking unit.

Although Messi helped Inter Miami increase its attacking tempo, the MLS club failed to break the deadlock in regulation time and the game went on to penalties.

After a closely fought shootout, it came to sudden death and Vissel Kobe’s Nanasei Lino converted the final spot-kick to win his side the match 4-3 on penalties.