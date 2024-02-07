MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Substitute Lionel Messi fails to find the net as Vissel Kobe wins over Inter Miami on penalties

After a closely fought shootout, it came to sudden death and Vissel Kobe’s Nanasei Lino converted the final spot-kick to win his side the match over Inter Miami 4-3 on penalties.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 18:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi during the friendly football match vs Vissel Kobe in japan
Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi during the friendly football match vs Vissel Kobe in japan | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi during the friendly football match vs Vissel Kobe in japan | Photo Credit: AFP

Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami played out a goalless yet entertaining ninety minutes as the game went on to penalties. The home side emerged victorious in the shootout as it bested Miami in the club friendly played at the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday.

Vissel Kobe was the more dominant side and created a plethora of chances, however, the J-League champion failed to covert a single one of those scoring opportunities.

By the end of the first half, Vissel Kobe’s striker, Yuya Osako had missed three open goal opportunities which cost his side the match.

In the 15th minute of the game, Osako struck the post twice in quick succession and finally right before the half-time whistle, Osako fired the ball over the bar from inside the 6-yard box which resulted in the first half ending all square.

Visssel Kobe continued its dominance in the second half until Lionel Messi was subbed in during the 60th minute which added a much needed spark to Inter Miami’s attacking unit.

ALSO READ | Messi plays in Inter Miami match in Tokyo on heels of Hong Kong no-show

Although Messi helped Inter Miami increase its attacking tempo, the MLS club failed to break the deadlock in regulation time and the game went on to penalties.

After a closely fought shootout, it came to sudden death and Vissel Kobe’s Nanasei Lino converted the final spot-kick to win his side the match 4-3 on penalties.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Vissel Kobe /

Inter Miami /

Luis Suarez /

Jordi Alba

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Substitute Lionel Messi fails to find the net as Vissel Kobe wins over Inter Miami on penalties
    Team Sportstar
  2. India’s Davis Cup heroes and Sumit Nagal to headline Bengaluru Open
    PTI
  3. Winning Masters was part of reason to join LIV, says Jon Rahm
    Reuters
  4. Olympics 2024: Team USA ready to settle in quiet, state-of-the-art training centre near Paris
    Reuters
  5. Man United defender Harry Maguire’s appeals trial in Greece postponed until 2025 due to strike
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi plays in Inter Miami match in Tokyo on heels of Hong Kong no-show
    Reuters
  2. Substitute Lionel Messi fails to find the net as Vissel Kobe wins over Inter Miami on penalties
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona takes Zenit to court over missed out bonus in Malcom’s transfer
    AP
  4. Greece to allow fans at top league football matches with strict rules
    Reuters
  5. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Highlights: VSK 0-0 MIA (PK 4-3); Lionel Messi couldn’t break the deadlock as the home side wins on penalties
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Substitute Lionel Messi fails to find the net as Vissel Kobe wins over Inter Miami on penalties
    Team Sportstar
  2. India’s Davis Cup heroes and Sumit Nagal to headline Bengaluru Open
    PTI
  3. Winning Masters was part of reason to join LIV, says Jon Rahm
    Reuters
  4. Olympics 2024: Team USA ready to settle in quiet, state-of-the-art training centre near Paris
    Reuters
  5. Man United defender Harry Maguire’s appeals trial in Greece postponed until 2025 due to strike
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment