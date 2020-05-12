Football Football WATCH: Zlantan Ibrahimovic's best goals with AC Milan After spending the lockdown back home in Sweden, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Italy and will now observe two weeks of self-isolation. Team Sportstar 12 May, 2020 15:16 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played eight matches for Milan in all competitions in 2020, netting four goals. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 12 May, 2020 15:16 IST After spending the lockdown back home in Sweden, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Italy and will now observe two weeks of self-isolation. Zlatan, since returning from L.A. Galaxy in January 2020, has played eight matches for Milan in all competitions, netting four goals. Watch some of his best goals in red and black. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos