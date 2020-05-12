Football

WATCH: Zlantan Ibrahimovic's best goals with AC Milan

After spending the lockdown back home in Sweden, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Italy and will now observe two weeks of self-isolation.

12 May, 2020 15:16 IST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played eight matches for Milan in all competitions in 2020, netting four goals.   -  Getty Images

After spending the lockdown back home in Sweden, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Italy and will now observe two weeks of self-isolation. Zlatan, since returning from L.A. Galaxy in January 2020, has played eight matches for Milan in all competitions, netting four goals. Watch some of his best goals in red and black.

 

 

 

  Dugout videos

