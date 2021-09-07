Football Football Wiegman names her first England Women's squad for World Cup qualifiers The England manager has retained the experienced core of the side with the likes of Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Nikita Parris and Ellen White. Reuters 07 September, 2021 23:10 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: England take on North Macedonia at home on September 17 before travelling to Luxembourg four days later. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 07 September, 2021 23:10 IST New England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman on Tuesday named her first 25-member squad for World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg later this month.The former Dutch international was named Phil Neville's successor last year but was allowed to remain in charge of the Netherlands national team until the Tokyo Olympics.ALSO READ | Southgate open-minded about FIFA's biennial World Cup proposalWiegman has retained the experienced core of the side with the likes of Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Nikita Parris and Ellen White, while also picking a number of uncapped players, including Katie Zelem and Esme Morgan, who have been involved in senior training camps over the last year but still await their debuts.England take on North Macedonia at home on September 17 before travelling to Luxembourg four days later.ENGLAND WOMEN'S FULL SQUADGoalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Carly TelfordDefenders: Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Esme Morgan, Demi Stokes, Lotte Wubben-MoyMidfielders: Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Leah Williamson, Katie ZelemForwards: Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Frank Kirby, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Ebony Salmon, Ella Toone, Ellen White Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :