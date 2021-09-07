Wiegman names her first England Women's squad for World Cup qualifiers

New England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman on Tuesday named her first 25-member squad for World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg later this month.

The former Dutch international was named Phil Neville's successor last year but was allowed to remain in charge of the Netherlands national team until the Tokyo Olympics.

Wiegman has retained the experienced core of the side with the likes of Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Nikita Parris and Ellen White, while also picking a number of uncapped players, including Katie Zelem and Esme Morgan, who have been involved in senior training camps over the last year but still await their debuts.

England take on North Macedonia at home on September 17 before travelling to Luxembourg four days later.