Aditi Ashok stays in Top-20 of LPGA rankings

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok was tied for 49th place at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. | Photo Credit: AP

Galloway (US)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok was tied for 49th place at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

With four birdies against just one bogey, Aditi carded 3-under 68 on the final day but finished at 2-under 211 for 54 holes.

Aditi’s rounds for the week were 69-74-68.

The second round of 74 cost her dearly, but Aditi still stayed inside the Top-20 at the 20th spot in the Race to the CME Globe ranking, which is the Order of Merit on the LPGA Tour.

Aditi had a disappointing start to the year on the LPGA, missing three cuts in a row. Since then, she has been in excellent form, including three Top-5 finishes in five stroke play events.

Aditi will play the Meijer LPGA at Blythefield CC in Belmont, Michigan, next week. The event has a purse of USD 2.5 million.

Buhai comes through

Ashleigh Buhai, playing some of her best golf while approaching her mid-30s, won the title.

The South African, who is one month away from her 35th birthday, took the lead early with four birdies in her first five holes as she compiled a 6-under 65 card. That kept Hyo Joo Kim at bay for a one-shot victory.

It was Buhai’s fourth win worldwide over the past 10 months.

Buhai won the Women’s British Open last August for her first major and first LPGA Tour win. After that, she added titles in Australia and South Africa. She entered the week ranked 16th in the world.

Buhai began the final day three points behind leader Dani Holmqvist. By the time she birdied the par-4 fifth hole, she led by one over Hyo Joo Kim.

Paired in the final group, Kim birdied the par-3 17th to give herself a chance, but she needed to eagle the par-5 18th to match Buhai. The Korean managed only a birdie. She shot 68.

Rookie Yan Liu closed with a 67 and finished third.

Holmqvist went bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey from second to sixth and shot 1-over 72 to finish in a tie for fourth. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (65) matched Holmqvist at 10-under.