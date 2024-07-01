MagazineBuy Print

Cam Davis wins Rocket Mortgage Classic for second time

Davis, a 29-year-old Australian who won his first PGA Tour title three years ago at Detroit Golf Club, pulled into a tie with Bhatia with a birdie on the par-5 17th hole.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 08:45 IST , DETROIT - 1 MIN READ

AP
Cam Davis celebrates after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club.
Cam Davis celebrates after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Cam Davis celebrates after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club. | Photo Credit: AP

Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time, closing with a 2-under 70 on Sunday that gave him a one-shot victory when Akshay Bhatia three-putted from 32 feet on the final hole.

Davis, a 29-year-old Australian who won his first PGA Tour title three years ago at Detroit Golf Club, pulled into a tie with Bhatia with a birdie on the par-5 17th hole.

That proved to be enough when Bhatia’s 4-foot par attempt on the 18th missed low and left for his first three-putt of the week.

Davis finished at 18-under 270 on a day of missed opportunities for the final pairing of Bhatia and Aaron Rai, each of whom shot an even-par 72. Davis Thompson (68) and Min Woo Lee (69) also finished one shot back.

Davis became the first two-time winner of the event since its debut on the PGA Tour schedule in 2019.

The 22-year-old Bhatia was seeking his third PGA Tour title and second this year after leading or sharing the lead after each of the first three rounds.

Cameron Young shot 73 and plummeted to sixth place with two bogeys over the last three holes. Still winless on the PGA Tour, Young broke his driver in frustration on the 14th tee box.

