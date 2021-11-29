Aditi ends season with Top-10 finish, Tvesa 43rd

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok ended the year on a fine note with a Tied-9th finish, her third Top-10 of the season, at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana on the Ladies European Tour here on Monday.

She carded a 2-under 70 in the final round for a total of 2-under 286 while Tvesa Malik shot 74 and ended T-43.

Aditi’s final round of 70, her best card of the week, had four birdies, two on either side of the course, and two bogeys, which came on first 11th. Tvesa, who had a long season, had two birdies against four bogeys. Overall, Tvesa had six Top-10s this season.

Carlota Ciganda became the second Spanish player to win the tournament as she recorded a four-shot victory. The Solheim Cup star produced a final round of 67 (-5) to give her a winning total of 15-under-par for the tournament. She joined Azahara Munoz in winning her national championship.

Ciganda, who held a three-shot lead coming into the final day, had an excellent front nine at Los Naranjos Golf Club with two birdies and an eagle to make the turn in 32 (-4). The 31-year-old remained calm and collected on the back nine and finished with a flourish, rolling in a birdie on the 18th to win her fifth LET title and first since the 2019 Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open.

Four shots behind Ciganda in second place was Sweden’s Maja Stark who posted a bogey-free final round of 66 (-6) to finish on 11-under-par.

The 2021 Race to Costa del Sol champion Atthaya Thitikul finished in third place, three shots behind Stark on eight-under-par after a final round of 71. Spain’s Fatima Fernandez Cano ended the tournament in fourth place on seven-under-par after shooting a 69 (-3) on day four.