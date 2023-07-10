Allisen Corpuz wins U.S. Women’s Open for first LPGA title

Allisen Corpuz poured in six birdies to break away from the pack and win the U.S. Women’s Open by three strokes on Sunday at Pebble Beach -- earning not only her first major title but her first win of any kind on the LPGA Tour.

Corpuz, a 25-year-old from Honolulu, took home a $2 million winner’s share of the $11 million prize pool, both records for women’s professional golf. It marked the first women’s major of the modern era to be held at the famed course along the Pacific Ocean.

She played in the final pairing with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and trailed Hataoka’s lead by one shot entering the day. Corpuz turned in a 3-under 69 to finish at 9-under 279.

After playing the front nine in 1-under 35 to tie Hataoka at 7 under for the championship, Corpuz birdied the par-4 10th to take a lead she would not relinquish. Hataoka bogeyed No. 12, 14 and 16 and Corpuz converted consecutive short birdie putts at Nos. 14 and 15.

England’s Charley Hull rocketed up the leaderboard with a 6-under 66, matching Hataoka’s Saturday score for the low round of the week. Hull and South Korea’s Jiyai Shin (68) tied for second at 6 under, and Hataoka (76) faded to a tie for fourth at 3 under with Bailey Tardy (73).

Corpuz, who needed just 26 putts Sunday to pace the field, was a rookie in 2022 and entered the week with four top-five finishes in her year-plus on tour. That included a T4 finish in the first major of this season, the Chevron Championship.