Anirban Lahiri gets back to action at PGA National

Seeking to regain his form and rhythm, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will return to what he considers his home course, the PGA National, for the Honda Classic this week.

It will be fourth successive event of the Florida Swing and the venue, Jack Nicklaus’ PGA National where the Champion course, will see the stars tackle the famous Bear Trap.

Lahiri will play the first round with Talor Gooch and Mark Hubbard from the 10th tee.

Another big Asian name, Kiradech Aphibarnrat who got in after being an alternate, will play with Chase Seiffert and Zach Zaback.

A field of 144 will be chasing down a prize pool of $7 million with USD 1.26 million and 500 FedExCup points for the winner.

Last year's winner, Sungjae Im, who picked his first win at age 21, will be looking at another win.

Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood, Cameron Davis and 2014 winner Russell Henley will be star attraction.