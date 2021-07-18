Anirban Lahiri shoots 68 to get to 18th at Barbasol Championship

Olympic-bound Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had a round of four-under 68 at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville.

That followed his earlier rounds of 68-67. At 13-under, he is now T-18 in his last start before taking off for Tokyo.

He had an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys. Starting with four pars, Lahiri on Par-5 543-yard fifth hole drove 310 yards, and his 225-yard approach landed within 11 feet. He holed it for his second eagle of the week.

RELATED| Tokyo Olympics: Indian golfers players profile, ranking, opponents, form guide

The first came on the 11th on the first day. Lahiri dropped a shot on ninth and turned in one-under, but on the back nine, he birdied 12th, 14th, 15th and 18th and dropped a shot on par-3 16th, where he missed a 15-footer for par.