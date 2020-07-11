More Sports Golf Golf Kapil joins Shubhankar, Bhullar; raise Rs over 45 lakh for COVID relief work Kapil Dev joined ace golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar for a round at the renovated Delhi Golf Club and raised Rs 50 lakh for COVID-19 relief work. PTI New Delhi 11 July, 2020 21:57 IST File photo of Kapil Dev playing golf in Hyderabad. - Nagara Gopal PTI New Delhi 11 July, 2020 21:57 IST Cricket legend Kapil Dev joined ace golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar for a round at the renovated Delhi Golf Club (DGC) here on Saturday and raised Rs 50 lakh for COVID-19 relief work. Also part of the action was former India cricketer Murali Karthik.The round involving Shubhankar, Gaganjeet, Kapil and Murali was termed ‘Champions for a Cause - Charity Golf Match’The match ended level at a score of -5. Bhullar scored 70 on the par 72 course while his partner Kapil scored 76. Shubhankar recorded a score of 73 and his partner Karthik also scored 76 in a closely fought match.Both teams’ combined score was 5 under par for the round, with the match ending in a tie.In the process, they also helped raise Rs 45,62,000.Speaking about his round and the newly laid course, Shubhankar said, “It was really good to be travelling out and playing on a Championship course after a break. “It played really smooth and I congratulate the DGC and the entire team that came up with this fantastic effort. Looking forward to some top competition in the coming months and this round with such top athletes will do my confidence a world of good.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.