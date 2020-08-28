UK Championship: Shubhankar Sharma shoots modest 72 in opening round

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma completed his unfinished opening round of the 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship with an even-par 72 on Friday.

The 24-year-old Indian, who has missed cut in three of the last four starts in the ongoing UK swing, started at an even par through 13 holes and had five straight pars for a 72.

Sharma, who had three birdies, one bogey and a double bogey on the par-four 10th hole amid wet conditions, will need a good second round to make the cut.

On Thursday, South African Justin Walters made the most of the favourable early conditions to post a brilliant bogey-free 64 and open up a three-shot lead on the opening day of the tournament.

With four hours lost due to weather, the first round could not be finished on Thursday and it was completed on Friday morning.

Walters stayed three clear of Bernd Wiesberger, Benjamin Herbert, Scott Vincent and Joel Sjoholm – each of whom shot 67. When darkness fell, 59 players still were out on the course.

The highlight of Walters’ excellent round was a chipped-in eagle at the 15th to get to eight-under when the rain began to fall heavily. He managed to complete his round, but some still had to start theirs.

The course record of 63 looked in danger, but in wet weather, Walters was happy to get in with three pars and a 64.

The 39-year-old Walters had missed the cut by just a single shot in three of his last four events of the UK swing.