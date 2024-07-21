MagazineBuy Print

Dutch Ladies Open 2024: Vani, Tvesa, Ridhima miss cut as Indian challenge ends ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Vani, who had a good start in the first round with 2-under 70, dropped to 4-over 76 and missed the cut by one shot. Vani finished at 2-over and the cut was 1-over.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 17:25 IST , Hilversum, Netherlands - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: Vani Kapoor of India at the Golf Swiss Ladies Open.
File Photo: Vani Kapoor of India at the Golf Swiss Ladies Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Vani Kapoor of India at the Golf Swiss Ladies Open. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian challenge at the Dutch Ladies Open came to an early end as Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Ridhima Dilawari missed the 36-hole cut in the last Ladies European Tour event ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Vani, who had a good start in the first round with 2-under 70, dropped to 4-over 76 and missed the cut by one shot. Vani finished at 2-over and the cut was 1-over.

Tvesa (73-80) and Ridhima (73-75) too failed to make the cut.

ALSO READ | British Open: Horschel shines in rain to lead after brutal third round

The next LET event will be the Women’s Scottish Open, a week after the Olympics, and then comes the AIG Women’s Open in the last week of August.

Swiss star Kim Metraux followed up a fantastic first day with a 5-under 67 to extend her advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

Metraux, who is searching for her maiden LET victory, led overnight after an opening round of 65 (-7) at Hilversumsche Golf Club.

Starting her second round on the 10th tee, Metraux rolled in a birdie on 10 before back-to-back bogeys on 11 and 12.

But the 29-year-old soon found her rhythm again with birdies on holes 13 and 17 to make the turn in one-under.

Metraux rolled in four birdies on her back nine for her round of five-under and to lead by five strokes with a total of 12-under-par.

Metraux is the older sister of two-time LET winner Morgane, who won the Jabra Ladies Open earlier this year.

England’s Liz Young and Singapore’s Shannon Tan are both in a share of second place on seven-under-par after 36 holes.

Young, who won the 2022 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, produced rounds of 68-69 on the first two days in the Netherlands.

Germany’s Laura Funfstuck and Czechia’s Jana Melichova are one shot further back in a tie for fourth place on six-under-par.

The cut fell at +1 with 68 players making it through to the final day of competition.

