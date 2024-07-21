Dutch Ladies Open 2024: Vani, Tvesa, Ridhima miss cut as Indian challenge ends ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian challenge at the Dutch Ladies Open came to an early end as Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Ridhima Dilawari missed the 36-hole cut in the last Ladies European Tour event ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Vani, who had a good start in the first round with 2-under 70, dropped to 4-over 76 and missed the cut by one shot. Vani finished at 2-over and the cut was 1-over.

Tvesa (73-80) and Ridhima (73-75) too failed to make the cut.

ALSO READ | British Open: Horschel shines in rain to lead after brutal third round

The next LET event will be the Women’s Scottish Open, a week after the Olympics, and then comes the AIG Women’s Open in the last week of August.

Swiss star Kim Metraux followed up a fantastic first day with a 5-under 67 to extend her advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

Metraux, who is searching for her maiden LET victory, led overnight after an opening round of 65 (-7) at Hilversumsche Golf Club.

Starting her second round on the 10th tee, Metraux rolled in a birdie on 10 before back-to-back bogeys on 11 and 12.

But the 29-year-old soon found her rhythm again with birdies on holes 13 and 17 to make the turn in one-under.

Metraux rolled in four birdies on her back nine for her round of five-under and to lead by five strokes with a total of 12-under-par.

Metraux is the older sister of two-time LET winner Morgane, who won the Jabra Ladies Open earlier this year.

England’s Liz Young and Singapore’s Shannon Tan are both in a share of second place on seven-under-par after 36 holes.

Young, who won the 2022 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, produced rounds of 68-69 on the first two days in the Netherlands.

Germany’s Laura Funfstuck and Czechia’s Jana Melichova are one shot further back in a tie for fourth place on six-under-par.

The cut fell at +1 with 68 players making it through to the final day of competition.