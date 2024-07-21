Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of golf events with date, IST timings and venues

The men’s golf events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held from August 1 to 4, while the women’s events will take place from August 7 to 10 at Le Golf National near Paris.

India has four experienced golfers for the upcoming Olympics, including two men (Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar) and two women (Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar). Aditi, participating in her third Olympics, is expected to perform well after finishing fourth at the Tokyo Games.

