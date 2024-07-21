MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of golf events with date, IST timings and venues

The men’s golf events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held from August 1 to 4, while the women’s events will take place from August 7 to 10 at Le Golf National near Paris.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 16:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shubhankar Sharma in action.
Shubhankar Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Shubhankar Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The men’s golf events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held from August 1 to 4, while the women’s events will take place from August 7 to 10 at Le Golf National near Paris.

India has four experienced golfers for the upcoming Olympics, including two men (Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar) and two women (Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar). Aditi, participating in her third Olympics, is expected to perform well after finishing fourth at the Tokyo Games.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

Paris 2024 Golf Schedule (As per Indian Standard Time)
August 1
12:30pm onwards- Men’s Round 1
August 2
12:30pm onwards- Men’s Round 2
August 3
12:30pm onwards- Men’s Round 3
August 4
12:30pm onwards- Men’s Round 4 (Medal Round)
August 7
12:30pm onwards- Women’s Round 1
August 8
12:30pm onwards- Women’s Round 2
August 9
12:30pm onwards- Women’s Round 3
August 10
12:30pm onwards- Women’s Round 4 (Medal Round)

Related Topics

Badminton /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

P V Sindhu /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Lakshya Sen /

H. S. Prannoy /

Tanisha Crasto /

Ashwini Ponnappa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Croatia’s Rakitic signs for Hajduk Split after brief Saudi spell
    AFP
  2. Ind vs UAE Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: Tanuja Kanwer takes maiden international wicket; UAE struggles as Oza departs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of golf events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympics is high-stakes, anything can happen: Neeraj Chopra’s coach Bartonietz ahead of Paris 2024
    PTI
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Amid controversy over Korean coach, India’s HPD Sanjeeva Singh predicts three medals in archery
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of golf events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian golf team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympics is high-stakes, anything can happen: Neeraj Chopra’s coach Bartonietz ahead of Paris 2024
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Amid controversy over Korean coach, India’s HPD Sanjeeva Singh predicts three medals in archery
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Croatia’s Rakitic signs for Hajduk Split after brief Saudi spell
    AFP
  2. Ind vs UAE Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: Tanuja Kanwer takes maiden international wicket; UAE struggles as Oza departs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of golf events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympics is high-stakes, anything can happen: Neeraj Chopra’s coach Bartonietz ahead of Paris 2024
    PTI
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Amid controversy over Korean coach, India’s HPD Sanjeeva Singh predicts three medals in archery
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment