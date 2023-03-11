Guinness Book of World Records certifies Birsa Munda as world’s largest hockey stadium

The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium has been officially recognised as the largest fully-seated in the world with the Guinness Book of World Records officials handing over a certificate to this effect to the Odisha government on the sidelines of the ongoing Pro League here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accepted the certificate of recognition ahead of India’s game against newly-crowned world champion Germany in front of a cheering capacity crowd. Built from scratch in just 15 months for the recently-held World Cup, the stadium can seat 20,011 with uninterrupted viewing experience and boasts of a world-class infrastructure, both for players and the viewers. A benchmark in hockey infrastructure, it was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records and is the second international level venue after the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

“This recognition is a testament that our state Odisha has come a long way and has made a mark on the international sports map. It is a matter of great pride for all of us and I thank everyone who was part of this project, to the people of Sundargarh and the hockey fans for their unconditional support to the sport. It inspired us to accomplish this herculean task. I dedicate this recognition to the people of Odisha,” CM Patnaik said while receiving the award.