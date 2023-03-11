Hockey

Guinness Book of World Records certifies Birsa Munda as world’s largest hockey stadium

Built from scratch in just 15 months for the recently-held World Cup, the stadium can seat 20,011 with uninterrupted viewing experience and boasts of a world-class infrastructure.

Uthra Ganesan
ROURKELA 11 March, 2023 17:19 IST
ROURKELA 11 March, 2023 17:19 IST
An aerial view of fireworks celebration as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the certificate of recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, which was adjudged as the world’s largest fully-seated hockey stadium.

An aerial view of fireworks celebration as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the certificate of recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, which was adjudged as the world’s largest fully-seated hockey stadium. | Photo Credit: ANI

Built from scratch in just 15 months for the recently-held World Cup, the stadium can seat 20,011 with uninterrupted viewing experience and boasts of a world-class infrastructure.

The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium has been officially recognised as the largest fully-seated in the world with the Guinness Book of World Records officials handing over a certificate to this effect to the Odisha government on the sidelines of the ongoing Pro League here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accepted the certificate of recognition ahead of India’s game against newly-crowned world champion Germany in front of a cheering capacity crowd. Built from scratch in just 15 months for the recently-held World Cup, the stadium can seat 20,011 with uninterrupted viewing experience and boasts of a world-class infrastructure, both for players and the viewers. A benchmark in hockey infrastructure, it was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records and is the second international level venue after the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

“This recognition is a testament that our state Odisha has come a long way and has made a mark on the international sports map. It is a matter of great pride for all of us and I thank everyone who was part of this project, to the people of Sundargarh and the hockey fans for their unconditional support to the sport. It inspired us to accomplish this herculean task. I dedicate this recognition to the people of Odisha,” CM Patnaik said while receiving the award.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us