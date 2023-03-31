Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Hockey India on Friday named a 39-member men’s core group for the national coaching camp, starting at the SAI Bengaluru centre.

The camp will end on May 21 ahead of the Indian team’s tour of Europe where it will play Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands and Argentina in the remaining matches of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023.

India is currently placed on top of the table in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 season after wins against world champion Germany and Australia in Rourkela recently.

The men’s team has 19 points from eight matches it has played so far with captain Harmanpreet Singh emerging as the top scorer of the league with 11 goals to his name.

Spain is trailing India in the second position with 17 points from eight games and Argentina is placed third with 13 points from 12 matches.

The core group of players: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik, Prashant Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach and Dipsan Tirkey.

Besides, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh, S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Manjeet, Pawan Rajbhar have also been named in the group.

The players will report to interim coaches David John, BJ Kariappa and Shivendra Singh.