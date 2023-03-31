Hockey

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

The national camp will end on May 21 ahead of the Indian team’s tour of Europe where it will play remaining matches of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023.

Team Sportstar
31 March, 2023 13:34 IST
31 March, 2023 13:34 IST
Indian men’s hockey team will play the remaining matches of the FIH Pro League in Europe. 

Indian men’s hockey team will play the remaining matches of the FIH Pro League in Europe.  | Photo Credit: Hockey India

The national camp will end on May 21 ahead of the Indian team’s tour of Europe where it will play remaining matches of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023.

Hockey India on Friday named a 39-member men’s core group for the national coaching camp, starting at the SAI Bengaluru centre.

The camp will end on May 21 ahead of the Indian team’s tour of Europe where it will play Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands and Argentina in the remaining matches of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023.

Also Read
Salima Tete wins AHF Emerging Women’s Player of the Year award

India is currently placed on top of the table in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 season after wins against world champion Germany and Australia in Rourkela recently.

The men’s team has 19 points from eight matches it has played so far with captain Harmanpreet Singh emerging as the top scorer of the league with 11 goals to his name.

Spain is trailing India in the second position with 17 points from eight games and Argentina is placed third with 13 points from 12 matches.

The core group of players: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik, Prashant Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach and Dipsan Tirkey.

Besides, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh, S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Manjeet, Pawan Rajbhar have also been named in the group.

The players will report to interim coaches David John, BJ Kariappa and Shivendra Singh.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us