India vs Spain HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022: Savita’s triple save in vain as IND loses to ESP, out of QF race

Women's Hockey World Cup crossover match between India and Spain in Terrassa, Spain.

Summary: While Spain will play Australia on July 13 in the quarterfinals, India will meet Canada on Tuesday at 1 AM IST to decide the rankings. Though India has been a bit scratchy this World Cup, their defence which was solid throughout the game crumbled in the last rebound made by Spain. This allowed Marta Segu to score a goal with Indian ‘keeper Savita just managing to save the first goal attempt. Even though Spain were two players down due to a yellow and green card towards the last two- three minutes of the game, Indians couldn’t capitalise and ended up losing the match.

15’- THE HOOTER GOES DOWN! SPAIN WINS IN WHAT WAS A THRILLING AND TIGHT MATCH.

14’- SPAIN DOWN TO NINE AS THEY LOSE BEGONA WITH A YELLOW CARD AND MARTA TO A GREEN CARD!

13’- India have two minutes to score a goal and move it to a penalty shoot-out.

12’- SPAIN SCORES! THEY SCORE VIA A REBOUND. INDIA ASKS VIDEO REFERRAL, BUT LOSE IT AS THERE IS NO OBSTRUCTION. Clara Ycart attacks on the right side and Marta Segu volleys the ball into the goal.

11’- 4 minutes left! CAN ANYONE SCORE A GOAL?

9’- Tension rising as there is no goals being scored.

7’- Oliva lobes it high as the defenders touch it and it goes high and wide.

5’- Navneet losses the ball possession as Spanish players play back and forth before nearing the Indian circle.

3’- Savita saves the ball twice yet again for India as Lucia Jimenez creates herself another great opportunity.

2’- Lopez’s pass is cut by Vandana as the two sides press hard and intercept eachother’s passes

FOURTH QUARTER

15’- No goals scored till now as both teams are finding it hard to connect.

14’- Nikki defends as India get the free hit evading the Spanish attack in the Indian circle.

13’- India’s coach Janneke Schopman is seen drawing and explaining strategies to the players in the bench.

11’- Seems like the match will go into a penalty shoot-out looking at the solid defensive approach from the two sides.

8’- Vandana gives away the ball to the Spanish defenders, but the Spanish players are unable to make out of it.

6’- Monika strikes as India win a PC but it goes out and a long corner for India. They are unable to capitalise on it.

5’ Garcia lacks space and the ball goes out as she’s unable to score. She gets the ball close to the goalline but is unable to hit it straight.

3’ Jimenez gets a pass but is unable to convert it to a goal as she flicks it few inches above the goal post.

2’- Yet again Savita guides the ball away with her experience. Navjot defends as yet another chance to rebound.

We will rock you’ resounds throughout the stadium before the second half.

THIRD QUARTER

The goalkeepers were definitely the main attraction of the first two quarters due to the amount of targets they were able to save.

HALF-TIME

15’- Indians yet again try to break Spain’s defence as they intercept through eachother’s passes.

12’- Sushila gets hit by a fast ball in her abdomen as she tries to block a shot nearing the Indian circle.

10’- An opportunity missed for India as Salima attacks but Vandana stretches to get a touch. However, the ball goes wide above the post.

9’- Another PC saved by the Spanish goalkeeper Garcia.

8’- PC FOR INDIA! Monika hits the ball, but the ball is saved and Spain takes a ball in chance of a counter-attack. No one to receive pass as the ball slides out.

7’- PC FOR SPAIN AS THE BALL TOUCHES AN INDIAN PLAYER’S FOOT. SPAIN FAILS TO CONVERT IT INTO A GOAL AS SAVITA SAVES THREE REBOUNDS ONE AFTER THE OTHER WITH THE LAST BALL HITTING OUTSIDE THE POST.

6’- Vidosa out of the field as she clutches her leg and lies on the field.

5’- Navjot close to receiving a card, but misses getting one.

3’- Lopez passes on the ball as Perez’s ball is intercepted by Sushila.

SECOND QUARTER

15’- Olivia has a chance, but the ball goes wide and its the end of the first quarter.

13’ PENALTY CORNER FOR SPAIN. Savita saves the PC. Yet another PC for Spain, another deflection and brilliant defence by India.

11’- A brilliant save by the Indian captain Savita, who comes forward to save yet another Spanish attacking counter.

10’- A fast paced counter attack by Spain, who fails to score a goal. Laura Barrios passes to Beatriz Perez who volleys the ball wide.

9’- Neha secures a PC as she puts the ball on the leg of the Spainish player. Fails to secure a goal as Gurjit unable to connect.

6’- Garcia gets a green card for tackle. Spain down to 10 players for 2 minutes. Can India make the most of it?

5’- India intercepts Spain’s pass as Gurjit passes her way through the defence and passes it to Sushila.

3’- A CHANCE FOR INDIA. They ask for referral as they think its touched the foot inside Spain’s circle. They keep a referral as no conclusive evidence.

1’- Almost a chance for Spain as the ball in India’s circle but Udita helps Deep Grace Ekka take the ball off the Indian side with a left flank attack.

FIRST QUARTER

India wins the toss and decides to take the ball.

1:07 IST: The national anthems are being played.

1:04 IST The teams have entered the field.

STAT: Navjot Kaur celebrates her 200th cap today!

STARTING XI

WHAT HAPPENED IN THEIR PREVIOUS MATCHES?

INDIA SPAIN lost to New Zealand 3-4 won against South Korea 4-1 drew China 2-2 lost to Argentina 1-4 drew England 1-1 won against Canada 4-1

How can India qualify for QFs? If India defeats Spain in the crossover match, it will play Australia in the quarters. India has a favourable head-to-head advantage over Spain, having won seven out of their 17 encounters, while Spain won five and the others ended in a draw. The last time the two teams played, Spain edged India 4-3. However, Spain’s home advantage can be a hurdle for India’s progress. What is a crossover match? According to the tournament format, the second and third teams in the pool stage will have a chance to play against each other to qualify for the quarterfinals. The teams ranked first in each pool will directly feature in the knockouts.

SQUAD:

INDIA-

Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete,Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

Coach- Janneke Schopman

SPAIN-

Barrios Laura, Barrios Sara, Strappato Júlia, Jimenez Lucia, Lopez Maria, Iglesias Belén, Segu Marta, Amundson Florencia, Amundson Constanza, Garcia Maialen, Mejias Candela, Ycart Clara, Garcia Begoña, Gine Xantal, Perez Beatriz, Vidosa Laia, Oliva Georgina, Torres-Quevedo Alejandra, Garcia Melanie, Martínez Jana

Coach- Lock Adrian

India lost 3-4 to New Zealand in its final Pool B match but still qualified for the crossovers of the FIH Women's World Cup as the third-best team from its group on Thursday.

New Zealand topped the pool with seven points ahead of England (4), while India and China finished on two points apiece but progressed on account of a better goal difference.

According to the tournament format, the top four sides from four pools will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams will feature in the crossovers.

The winner of the crossover matches will grab the remaining four quarterfinal spots.

It should have been game, set and match for India in the regulation 60 minutes if not for an uncountable missed chances, including as many as 15 penalty corners, out of which it converted just one.

India will now play the second-placed team in Pool C for a place in the quarterfinals in Terrassa, Spain on Sunday.

-PTI