Hockey

National Games: Haryana, Punjab remain unbeaten in women’s hockey

Haryana crushed Uttar Pradesh 5-1 for its third consecutive win in pool B. Odisha thrashed Gujarat 23-0 in another pool A match.

M. R. Praveen Chandran
RAJKOT 05 October, 2022 20:54 IST
RAJKOT 05 October, 2022 20:54 IST
FILE PHOTO: Goa players wash their faces during senior Women’s National Hockey Championship in Bhopal on May 13, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Goa players wash their faces during senior Women’s National Hockey Championship in Bhopal on May 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI

Haryana crushed Uttar Pradesh 5-1 for its third consecutive win in pool B. Odisha thrashed Gujarat 23-0 in another pool A match.

Haryana and Punjab competed for their engagements in pool A and Pool B respectively with an all-win record in the National Games women’s hockey at the Dhyanchand hockey stadium here on Wednesday.

Haryana crushed Uttar Pradesh 5-1 for its third consecutive win in pool B. Odisha thrashed Gujarat 23-0 in another pool A match. Captain Gurjit Kaur scored a hat-trick as Punjab warded off a stiff challenge from young Jharkhand girls to win 3-2 in Pool B. Jharkhand stunned Punjab with an early goal scored by Salima Tete in the second minute. However, Punjab regrouped and captain Gurjit Kaur converted two penalty corners which they earned in the sixth and ninth minutes to take the lead. Gujrat completed her hat-trick by scoring off another penalty corner in the 26th minute. Jharkhand pulled one back in the 60th minute to reduce the margin.

Also Read
India’s Sreejesh, Savita voted FIH Men’s and Women’s Goalkeepers of Year

In the men's section, Karnataka continued its unbeaten run with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Jharkhand. Tamil Nadu slumped to its second straight defeat after losing 1-3 to Uttar Pradesh in a pool B match.

The results:
Men: Pool B: Karnataka bt Jharkhand 3-2; Uttar Pradesh bt Tamil Nadu 3-1.
Women: Pool A: Haryana bt Uttar Pradesh 5-1; Odisha bt Gujarat 23-0; Pool B: Punjab bt Jharkhand 3-2; Madhya Pradesh bt Karnataka 3-0.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
 Editor's Pick

Indian hockey teams to go through complex Olympics qualification process

Sreejesh: Consolation bronze in Asiad can’t heal our pain

Ajit Pal Singh laments India’s ‘last minute’ problem

Videos

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

India men’s hockey team squad preview: Manpreet’s boys eye podium, face stiff challenges

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us