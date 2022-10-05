National Games: Haryana, Punjab remain unbeaten in women’s hockey

Haryana and Punjab competed for their engagements in pool A and Pool B respectively with an all-win record in the National Games women’s hockey at the Dhyanchand hockey stadium here on Wednesday.

Haryana crushed Uttar Pradesh 5-1 for its third consecutive win in pool B. Odisha thrashed Gujarat 23-0 in another pool A match. Captain Gurjit Kaur scored a hat-trick as Punjab warded off a stiff challenge from young Jharkhand girls to win 3-2 in Pool B. Jharkhand stunned Punjab with an early goal scored by Salima Tete in the second minute. However, Punjab regrouped and captain Gurjit Kaur converted two penalty corners which they earned in the sixth and ninth minutes to take the lead. Gujrat completed her hat-trick by scoring off another penalty corner in the 26th minute. Jharkhand pulled one back in the 60th minute to reduce the margin.

In the men's section, Karnataka continued its unbeaten run with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Jharkhand. Tamil Nadu slumped to its second straight defeat after losing 1-3 to Uttar Pradesh in a pool B match.