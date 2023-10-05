MagazineBuy Print

F1: Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll is against new team Andretti joining grid

The Canadian billionaire said the sport had no need for an additional team to strengthen the grid despite Andretti Cadillac Racing team’s application having already been approved by the FIA.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 23:06 IST , Doha - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Owner of Aston Martin F1 Team Lawrence Stroll walks in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 18, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Owner of Aston Martin F1 Team Lawrence Stroll walks in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 18, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Owner of Aston Martin F1 Team Lawrence Stroll walks in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 18, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll on Thursday made clear he does not support the American-based Andretti Cadillac Racing team’s bid to enter Formula One.

The Canadian billionaire said the sport had no need for an additional team to strengthen the grid despite their application having been approved by the FIA, motorsport’s governing body.

“I think F1 at the moment, the business is on fire. The sport has never been in a better place,” Stroll told Sky Sports. “I believe if it isn’t broken, you don’t need to fix it. So, I’m a strong believer that it’s working really well with 10 teams right now and I believe that is the way it should stay.”

REDA MORE: F1: Verstappen poised for third title with rare Saturday title triumph

The FIA on Monday approved the application from Michael Andretti’s team, passing it forward to the sport’s commercial rights holders Formula One, owned by Liberty Media, for commercial observations and discussions.

The 10 current F1 teams are known to be lacking in enthusiasm for an 11th entry because it would mean the dilution of revenue and prize money. They are also understood to believe that the entry fee of $200 million is insufficient compensation.

The last team to successfully join the grid was another American outfit Haas Racing in 2016.

Related Topics

Aston Martin /

Michael Andretti /

Lawrence Stroll /

Formula 1

