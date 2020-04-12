Coronavirus: Half of F1 grid furloughs staff after Haas move

Haas became the latest Formula One outfit to furlough staff on Saturday, meaning half of the grid's teams have put workers on enforced absence as the coronavirus pandemic hits hard, reports claimed.

The official Formula 1 website said that Haas has placed the majority of its UK-based staff on furlough.

It joins McLaren, Williams, Racing Point and Renault in taking such a decision.

ALSO READ|Formula E: The cleaner side of racing with less air pollution

So far this season, nine of the scheduled 22 races in the world championship have either been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The earliest the season can now start is at the French Grand Prix on June 28.

A Haas spokesperson confirmed to Formula1.com a few key personnel will continue to work, taking reduced salaries.

The report claims also that drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have agreed to a salary reduction.