Gaurav Gill survives to emerge the leader at FMSCI INRC Rally

JK Tyre’s star driver Gaurav Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif) was happy that he had a car that could match his speed. But an electrical issue cut it down early. He still managed to stay on road to emerge the leader after the first day in the FMSCI INRC Rally of Coimbatore for four wheelers on Saturday.

Organised by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club and promoted by ChampionsYacht Club, the two-day rally attracted over 60 entries. But all eyes were on Gill. He was confident of a strong show. The first few kilometres looked fine but from there it started to deteriorate. “We are trying to understand what happened,” said the championship leader.

READ| FMSCI National Racing Championships: Tough task but a job well done

Gill has gone through many issues on the route in the past and, he tackled it all to bring the car home safe and secure. In fact, it became worse and the car was actually limping through the 20-odd kilometre third stage but the healthy lead in the first loop managed to save the day. “It is not too bad because we are still leading. Whether you win by a second or a mile winning is winning,” he said.

“It was important for me and the team to bring the machine home in one piece and we got N. Leelakrishnan (the man behind the car) under the bonnet working hard as usual,” added Gill.

READ| Gaurav Gill headlines JK Tyre line-up for INRC

His team-mate Amittrajit Ghosh (Ashwin Naik) was driving smart and even managed an eight second lead over him in the third stage but his car let him down badly in the fourth. It was enough for Dr. Bikku Babu (Bonny Thomas), the INRC 2 driver, to jump to the second spot.

For Gill, it’s going to be more of a survival mode from here. And, so it will be for the others in fray.