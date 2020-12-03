Gaurav Gill headlines JK Tyre line-up for INRC

JK Tyre on Thursday unveiled its driver line-up for the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship with Gaurav Gill and Amittrajit Ghosh headlining the team.

Arjuna Awardee and multiple national champion Gill will lead the team's challenge in the overall category. Driving the vicious Mahindra XUV 300, he will have his friend and former teammate Ghosh, a past rally and racing champion, alongside, making it the most formidable side in fray.

"Gill and Ghosh are two of the country's finest drivers. Their testing and feedback of our products and development will add tremendous value in our endeavour to return to Indian rallying bigger and better," Sanjay Sharma, Head of Motorsport, JK Tyre, said.

Among the accomplished drivers who will turn out in JK Tyre's canary yellow colours are Dean Mascarenhas from Mangalore (former INRC champion; with navigator Shruptha Padival), Suhem Kabir from Coorg, Fabid Ahmer from Cochin and Syed Salman from Mysore.

Besides the above, standing true to its ethos of promoting and nurturing young and local talent, JK Tyre is also supporting four local teams from North East which includes an all-girls team.

The INRC season gets underway in Arunachal Pradesh on December 16, with two back to back rounds. The third round will be held in Coimbatore and the final one in Bangalore.

"We are looking forward to an interesting competition in the challenging terrains of Arunachal," Gill said, revealing that he has been preparing for the season with renewed vigour.