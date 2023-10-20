MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hamilton doesn’t feel singled out by FIA over Qatar penalty

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton blamed Formula One’s governing body for “poor communication” but said he did not feel singled out by the ruling body’s decision to revisit a penalty he received in Qatar two weekends ago.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 07:59 IST , AUSTIN, Texas - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, speaks during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, speaks during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, speaks during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton blamed Formula One’s governing body for “poor communication” but said he did not feel singled out by the ruling body’s decision to revisit a penalty he received in Qatar two weekends ago.

The seven-time world champion was fined 50,000 euros ($53,000), half of it suspended, for crossing a live track without permission after colliding with Mercedes team mate George Russell at the first corner.

The FIA then decided to revisit the penalty, saying it was concerned by the effect of the role model’s actions on younger drivers.

READ | Formula One drivers risk million euro fines after rule change

The sport’s most successful driver is due to speak to the FIA again in Austin, despite apologising at the time and recognising he was at fault.

Hamilton is not expected to receive any stronger penalty as a result, with the FIA more intent on setting a precedent for future offences, although that was not confirmed in the statement.

“I don’t think I was singled out. Ultimately, I think it was just poor communication,” Hamilton told reporters at the U.S. Grand Prix.

“I don’t think what they’ve said is exactly what they meant. I think what they mean is they are just going to look into how they can tackle those sorts of things moving forwards to make sure it doesn’t happen (again).

“There was a karting incident recently where a kid was hit, so we really need to make sure that we’re continuously focusing on safety. I think that’s really at the root of it,” added Hamilton.

“But I just think they probably need to speak to their PR agent to do a better job.”

Related Topics

Lewis Hamilton /

Mercedes /

Qatar Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hamilton doesn’t feel singled out by FIA over Qatar penalty
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic, Swiatek headline United Cup team event in Sydney, Perth ahead of Australian Open
    AP
  3. Saudi Arabia should bid for 2035 Women’s World Cup - Staab
    Reuters
  4. Australia vs Pakistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs PAK predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Hamilton doesn’t feel singled out by FIA over Qatar penalty
    Reuters
  2. Formula E to return to India next year with Hyderabad hosting its second E-prix
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. US Grand Prix 2023: Ricciardo confirms return from injury
    Reuters
  4. Stroll apologises to FIA after given written warning due to ill-behaviour in Qatar GP
    Reuters
  5. Espargaro clocks record Indonesia MotoGP lap, Bagnaia struggles
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hamilton doesn’t feel singled out by FIA over Qatar penalty
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic, Swiatek headline United Cup team event in Sydney, Perth ahead of Australian Open
    AP
  3. Saudi Arabia should bid for 2035 Women’s World Cup - Staab
    Reuters
  4. Australia vs Pakistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs PAK predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment