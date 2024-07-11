Indian Racing Festival: Ganguly buys Kolkata Royal Tigers team

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Thursday unveiled as the owner of the Kolkata Royal Tigers ahead of the Indian Racing Festival 2024, scheduled between August and September this year.

Apart from the debutant Kolkata racing team, the event will see participation from seven other outfits based at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad.

The racing festival encompasses two main championships -- Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

Expressing his enthusiasm for the association, Ganguly, the former BCCI president said: “I am truly excited to embark on this journey with the Kolkata team in the Indian Racing Festival.

“Motorsports has always been a passion of mine and together with the Kolkata Royal Tigers, we aim to build a strong legacy in the Indian Racing Festival and inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts.” Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), welcomed Ganguly to the racing fold.

“We are thrilled to announce Sourav Ganguly as the owner of the Kolkata franchise. His visionary leadership and commitment to excellence, shaped by years of legendary cricketing success, brings unparalleled dynamism to the Indian Racing Festival,” he said.

It may be recalled that veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has recently acquired stakes in American Gambits, a team that will take part in the second edition of the Global Chess League.