PGMOL investigates new allegations against suspended referee David Coote

English football referees’ body the PGMOL said on Wednesday it was taking new allegations against David Coote very seriously and European football body UEFA said it had suspended the Premier League referee.

The Sun published a video on Wednesday that the newspaper said showed Coote appearing to snort white powder during his time working as a match official at Euro 2024.

The video has not been verified by Reuters.

“We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation,” a PGMOL spokesperson said.

“David’s welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period.”

Reuters has approached Coote, through the PGMOL, for comment.

Coote, 42, was suspended by the PGMOL on Monday pending a full investigation after another video circulated on social media showing the official allegedly abusing Liverpool and former manager Juergen Klopp.

UEFA said that it had taken action against Coote earlier in the week.

“The UEFA Referees Committee immediately suspended David Coote until further notice on 11 November - in advance of the upcoming round of UEFA matches - when it became aware of his inappropriate behaviour,” a UEFA spokesperson said.