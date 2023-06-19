Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Norris baffled by penalty for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’

Stewards explained that Norris had slowed more than usual while the safety car was deployed to avoid a ‘double stack’ delay when he pitted behind his Australian teammate Oscar Piastri.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 09:34 IST , MONTREAL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the McLaren MCL60 Mercedes in the Pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on June 18, 2023.
Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the McLaren MCL60 Mercedes in the Pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the McLaren MCL60 Mercedes in the Pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

McLaren’s Lando Norris said a five second penalty in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’ made no sense.

The punishment dropped the 23-year-old Briton out of the points from ninth to 13th.

ALSO READ
Red Bull eyes 200 after winning 100th grand prix

Stewards explained that Norris had slowed more than usual while the safety car was deployed to avoid a ‘double stack’ delay when he pitted behind his Australian teammate Oscar Piastri.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” he told Sky Sports television.

“If it’s because of the delta (time) difference then most people should be given penalties for the last three years or four years, so I’m a bit confused but nothing I can do.

“I slowed down to try and warm up the tyres a little bit and then as soon as they told me to box, I pushed and tried going as fast as I can.”

McLaren left the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with no points, Piastri finishing 11th, and further behind fifth-placed rivals Alpine.

Related Topics

Lando Norris /

Canadian Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Norris baffled by penalty for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’
    Reuters
  2. Red Bull eyes 200 after winning 100th grand prix
    Reuters
  3. Sponsorships, power and money- West Asia’s rising influence in global football
    Anish Pathiyil,Aneesh Dey
  4. Indonesia Open champion pair Satwik-Chirag to achieve career-high ranking of world no. 3
    Team Sportstar
  5. Verstappen ties Senna in F1 wins as Red Bull collects its 100th victory
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Norris baffled by penalty for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’
    Reuters
  2. Red Bull eyes 200 after winning 100th grand prix
    Reuters
  3. Verstappen ties Senna in F1 wins as Red Bull collects its 100th victory
    AP
  4. Canadian Grand Prix: Verstappen takes Red Bull’s 100th win in Formula One
    Reuters
  5. Martin holds off Bagnaia to win German MotoGP
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Norris baffled by penalty for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’
    Reuters
  2. Red Bull eyes 200 after winning 100th grand prix
    Reuters
  3. Sponsorships, power and money- West Asia’s rising influence in global football
    Anish Pathiyil,Aneesh Dey
  4. Indonesia Open champion pair Satwik-Chirag to achieve career-high ranking of world no. 3
    Team Sportstar
  5. Verstappen ties Senna in F1 wins as Red Bull collects its 100th victory
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment