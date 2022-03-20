Moto GP: KTM's Oliveira powers to victory in Indonesia

KTM rider Miguel Oliveira put on a wet-weather masterclass and held off reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo in a close competition to win the Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika on Sunday as Moto GP returned to the country after a 25-year absence.

Oliveira finished ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who started from pole, while Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco came third in the rain-delayed second race of the season.

READ - Marquez to miss Indonesia Grand Prix after warm-up crash

Six-times Moto GP champion Marc Marquez missed the race, Indonesia's first Grand Prix since 1997, after suffering a concussion following a crash in the warm-up session earlier on Sunday.

After the start was delayed repeatedly because of heavy rains, the race was reduced from 27 laps to 20 due to safety concerns caused by extreme track temperatures.