National Games 2022, October 10 LIVE Updates: TN 5-1 ASM in women's football bronze medal match; UP 3-1 MH in men's hockey semis

National Games 2022 : Follow for updates, results and highlights from the 36th edition of the National Games, which will be held in Gujarat from Sep 29 to Oct 12.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 10 October, 2022 11:04 IST
Men’s hockey semifinals will be in action today at the 36th National Games.

Men's hockey semifinals will be in action today at the 36th National Games.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the 36th National Games in Gujarat

Women’s football bronze medal match

Tamil Nadu leads 4-1 against Assam in the women’s bronze medal match.

Men’s hockey semifinals

Uttar Pradesh leads 2-0 against Maharashtra at half-time in the men’s hockey semifinal match.

Here’s what happened yesterday (October 9)- Y B Sarangi, MR Praveen Chandran

BOXING

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Muhammad Hussamuddin gave a clinical performance to beat National champion Rohit Mor 5-0 and book a spot in the men’s 57kg semifinals at the boxing arena of the National Games here on Sunday.

In a fascinating quarterfinal contest, Hussamuddin displayed his excellent bout management skills to get past Mor – who had beaten Hussamuddin in the National championship final last year but lost to him in the selection trials later – and set up a semifinal clash with Lallawmawma.

The experienced Hussamuddin moved nicely and mixed his body and head shots to stay ahead in the opening round.

Rohit tried to catch up but could not match Hussamuddin’s intensity in the next two rounds.

World youth champion Sachin Siwach (Junior) saw off S.Sahil in an action-packed 57kg quarterfinal bout. Both boxers bled profusely from their eyebrows, resulting in the referee stopping the bout in the second round and declaring Sachin (who led at the point of stoppage), the winner.

Big names, including Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, World and Asian medallist Shiva Thapa, Olympian Simranjit Kaur, Worlds medallist Saweety Boora and Commonwealth Games Jaismine Lamboria, recorded convincing wins to reach the semifinals.

Important results (quarterfinals):

Men: 51kg: Ankit Sharma (Har) bt Ajay Pendor (Mah) 5-0, Sparsh Kumar (Pun) bt Mukesh Kumar (Del) 5-0, Avinash Chandel (HP) bt Ramakrishnan Bala (TN) 4-1; 57kg: Lallawmawma (Miz) bt Ashish Kumar (HP) 3-2, Muhammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Rohit Mor (Del) 5-0, Sachin Siwach Jr. (Har) bt S.Sahil (Cht) 5-0, Asif Ali (Guj) bt Jadov Deogam (Jha) 4-1; 60kg: Muhammed Etash Khan (SSCB) bt Inderjit Singh (DDNH) 5-0; 67kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Vikash (Pun) 5-0, Akash (SSCB) bt Aditya Pratap Yadav (UP) 4-1.

Women: 52kg: Rashi Sharma (UP) bt Nissy Thampy (Ker) 4-1, Minakshi (Har) bt Rebecca Lalinmawii (Miz) 5-0, Shobha Kohli (Utk) bt Manju Basumatary (Asm) 3-2, Anjali Sharma (MP) bt Ojibala Thounaojam (Man) 3-2; 60kg: Jaismine Lamboria (Har) bt Lucky Rana (Utk) 5-0, Pravish Konthujam (Man) bt Poonam Kaithwas (Mah) 3-2, Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Kroshmangaihsangi (Miz) 5-0; 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) bt Indraja K.A. (Ker) 5-0, Saweety Boora (Har) bt Shalakha Singh (Del) 5-0.

HOCKEY

Rani Rampal fired five goals as Haryana overcame a fighting Jharkhand 5-2 to enter the final of women’s hockey in the 36 th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here on Sunday.

In the final, Haryana will meet Punjab which needed a late goal from Lalremsiami (58th) to beat Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Jharkhand came up with a brave effort against Haryana which had scored 48 goals in the tournament. Jharkhand played positively at the start and enjoyed more of the possession but Haryana soaked up the early pressure and began to dominate its rival. Rani completed her hat-trick at the stroke of half-time as Haryana led 3-0.

Jharkhand vastly improved in the third quarter as it kept the rampaging Haryana forwards in check and managed to string a few decent moves to put pressure on its rival.

Sangita Kumari pulled one back for Jharkhand by converting a penalty corner in the 45 th minute and two minutes later Salima Tete scored off a fine move to reduce the margin to 3-2. However, Haryana regrouped and recovered from the slight blip pretty fast. Rani Rampal slotted in her fourth goal off a penalty corner in 49 th minute and she scored again from close in the 58 th minute to complete a fine day for her.

In the second semifinal, the gutsy Madhya Pradesh executed its defensive plans well to disrupt the free flowing game of Punjab in the first half. Punjab enjoyed better exchanges but there were few threatening moves from it to test the MP defence.

However, Punjab forwards displayed better cohesion inside the MP half in the second quarter and the side earned a string of penalty corners which saw captain Gurjit Kaur score the opening goal in the 29 th minute.

Madhya Pradesh asserted itself more in the third quarter and managed to keep the Punjab defence on its toes through swift counterattacks. Captain Ishika Chaudhary scored the equaliser for Madhya Pradesh in the 42 nd minute by converting a penalty corner. However, Punjab went all out in search of the winner and were finally rewarded when Lalremsiami scored in a goalmouth melee in the 58 th minute.

The result:

Haryana 5 (Rani Ramphal 11, 16, 30, 49, 58) bt Jharkhand 2 (Sangita Kumari 45, Salima Tete 47).

Punjab 2 (Gurjit Kaur 29, Lalremsiami 58) bt Madhya Pradesh 1 (Ishika Chaudhary 42)

CYCLING

Ludhiana lad Harshveer Singh Sekhon’s effort to improve his sprint performance helped him win the men's 119km cycling road race in the National Games here on Sunday.

Harshveer covered the distance in two hours, 56 minutes and 8.89 seconds to beat Arvind Panwar narrowly.

Harshveer, an engineering graduate who switched from roller skating to cycling in 2018, stuck to the strategy prepared by his coaches and benefitted from it.

"We worked as a team. I took the lead after two laps. My team-mate and I went for a break. I thank him for his support. In the last few kilometers I was nervous. I have not been a good sprinter. In the last few months I worked on my sprint. I feel confident about my sprint now,” said 24-year-old Harshveer, whose father was a kabaddi player and mother a hockey player.

Kavita Siyag of Rajasthan emerged as a ‘surprise’ winner in the women’s 30km individual time trial event.

RESULTS
Men
119km road race: 1. Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Pun) 2:56:08.89; 2. Arvind Panwar (UP) 2:56:08.95; 3. Sreenath Lakshmikanth (TN) 2:56:09.12.
Women
30km individual time trial: 1. Kavita Siyag (Raj) 48:19.90; 2. Meenakshi (Har) 48:37.79; 3. Pranita Soman (Mah) 49:18.58.

GOLF

Karandeep Kochhar and Avani Prashanth emerged as the men and women’s champions in the golf event of the National Games on Sunday.

Chandigarh’s Karandeep scored four-under 68 in the final round to total 267 and win by 10 strokes.

Karnataka golfer Avani’s even par round was good enough to get her the women’s crown with an aggregate of 288. She won by four shots.

The two also helped their respective states to claim the team championships.

The scores:

Men: Individual: 1. Karandeep Kochhar (68, 66, 65, 68) 267; 2. Abhinav Lohan (68, 66, 72, 71) 277; 3. Sunhit Bishnoi (73, 69, 69, 70) 281.

Team: 1. Chandigarh (Anant Singh Ahlawat, Karandeep) 571; 2. Karnataka (Aryan Anand, Trishul Chinappa) 581; Delhi (Sachin Baisoya, Shaurya Bhattacharya) 582.

Women: Individual: 1. Avani Prashanth (71, 74, 71, 72) 288; 2. Amandeep Kaur (72, 69, 71, 80) 292; 3. Vani Kapoor (75, 74, 75, 71) and Gaurika Bishnoi (73, 74, 77, 71) 295.

Team: 1. Karnataka (Avani Prashanth, Durga Nittur) 590; 2. Haryana (Lavanya Jadon, Vani Kapoor) 599; 3. Punjab (Amandeep Kaur, Mannat Brar) 601.

Venue lowdown
Here are the venues that will host the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat-
AHMEDABAD
The Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association- This venue will host only one event- shooting (Rifle & Pistol) from 29th September to 3rd October 2022.
Sabarmati Riverfront (Paldi)- The four venues at Sabarmati Riverfront will host five sports. Rowing at Venue 1, Canoeing at Venue 1 & Venue 2, Roller Sports at Venue 3, Tennis & Soft Tennis at Venue 4.
TransStadia- Rugby7s will take place at the Football Ground from 28th September to 30th September 2022. Football (Men) is going to be held at TransStadia ground from 2nd October to 11th October 2022. Kabaddi and Yogasana events will be held at Eka Arena, TransStadia from 26th September to 1st October 2022 and 6th October to 11th October 2022 respectively.
Crowne Shooting Academy- At Crowne Academy, one event will be played which is shooting (shotgun) from 30th September to 7th October 2022.
Kensville Golf and Country Club- Lawn Bowls and golf will be held at Kensville Golf and Country Club from 28th September to 9th October 2022.
Sanskardham- At Sanskardham, archery is going to be held at venue 1 from 30th September to 6th October 2022, Indian archery from 1st October to 4th October, Kho Kho from 30th September to 4th October 2022 and Mallakhambh from 7th October to 11th October 2022.
Police Stadium- Women’s football matches will take place at the Police Stadium ground, Shahibagh from October 1-10.
GANDHINAGAR
Mahatma Mandir- There are three venues at Mahatma Mandir, venue 1, venue 2 & venue 3 with a total of six sporting events, Weightlifting, Judo, Fencing, Wushu, Boxing & Wrestling starting from 30th September to 12th October 2022.
IIT Gandhinagar- IIT Gandhinagar is divided into three venues i.e IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Gandhinagar court & IIT Gandhinagar ground total four sports will be played i.e. Triathlon, Squash, Athletics & Softball starting from 30th September to 11th October 2022.
CHH Road, Gandhinagar- Cycling (Road) will be held at CHH Road from 8th October to 9th October 2022.
SURAT
Dumas Beach- Beach Volleyball will be played at Dumas Beach from 6th October to 9th October 2022.
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium- Table Tennis & Badminton events will take place at PDDU Indoor Stadium from 20th September to 6th October 2022.
VADODARA
Multi-Purpose Hall, Sama Sports Complex- Gymnastics will be held at Sama Sports Complex from 30th September to 4th October 2022.
RAJKOT
Sardar Patel Swimming Complex- Aquatics events that include swimming, diving and water polo will be held at Sardar Patel Complex from 2nd October to 8th October 2022.
Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground- Hockey event will be held at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground from 2nd October to 9th October 2022.
BHAVNAGAR
Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB- Two events namely netball and volleyball will take place at Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB from 26th September - 12th October 2022.
Outdoor Courts, SCB- At Outdoor Courts, SCB, only basketball will be played with two different formats i.e. basketball 3x3 & 5X5 from 1st October to 6th October 2022.
DELHI
Velodrome- Cycling (Track) will take place in Velodrome from 1st October to 4th October 2022

