National Games 2022, October 10 LIVE Updates: TN 5-1 ASM in women’s football bronze medal match; UP 3-1 MH in men’s hockey semis

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the 36th National Games in Gujarat

Want to know more about the events taking place today? Here is today’s National Games schedule

Women’s football bronze medal match

Tamil Nadu leads 4-1 against Assam in the women’s bronze medal match.

Men’s hockey semifinals

Uttar Pradesh leads 2-0 against Maharashtra at half-time in the men’s hockey semifinal match.

Here’s what happened yesterday (October 9)- Y B Sarangi, MR Praveen Chandran

BOXING

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Muhammad Hussamuddin gave a clinical performance to beat National champion Rohit Mor 5-0 and book a spot in the men’s 57kg semifinals at the boxing arena of the National Games here on Sunday.

In a fascinating quarterfinal contest, Hussamuddin displayed his excellent bout management skills to get past Mor – who had beaten Hussamuddin in the National championship final last year but lost to him in the selection trials later – and set up a semifinal clash with Lallawmawma.

The experienced Hussamuddin moved nicely and mixed his body and head shots to stay ahead in the opening round.

Rohit tried to catch up but could not match Hussamuddin’s intensity in the next two rounds.

World youth champion Sachin Siwach (Junior) saw off S.Sahil in an action-packed 57kg quarterfinal bout. Both boxers bled profusely from their eyebrows, resulting in the referee stopping the bout in the second round and declaring Sachin (who led at the point of stoppage), the winner.

Big names, including Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, World and Asian medallist Shiva Thapa, Olympian Simranjit Kaur, Worlds medallist Saweety Boora and Commonwealth Games Jaismine Lamboria, recorded convincing wins to reach the semifinals.

Important results (quarterfinals):

Men: 51kg: Ankit Sharma (Har) bt Ajay Pendor (Mah) 5-0, Sparsh Kumar (Pun) bt Mukesh Kumar (Del) 5-0, Avinash Chandel (HP) bt Ramakrishnan Bala (TN) 4-1; 57kg: Lallawmawma (Miz) bt Ashish Kumar (HP) 3-2, Muhammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Rohit Mor (Del) 5-0, Sachin Siwach Jr. (Har) bt S.Sahil (Cht) 5-0, Asif Ali (Guj) bt Jadov Deogam (Jha) 4-1; 60kg: Muhammed Etash Khan (SSCB) bt Inderjit Singh (DDNH) 5-0; 67kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Vikash (Pun) 5-0, Akash (SSCB) bt Aditya Pratap Yadav (UP) 4-1.

Women: 52kg: Rashi Sharma (UP) bt Nissy Thampy (Ker) 4-1, Minakshi (Har) bt Rebecca Lalinmawii (Miz) 5-0, Shobha Kohli (Utk) bt Manju Basumatary (Asm) 3-2, Anjali Sharma (MP) bt Ojibala Thounaojam (Man) 3-2; 60kg: Jaismine Lamboria (Har) bt Lucky Rana (Utk) 5-0, Pravish Konthujam (Man) bt Poonam Kaithwas (Mah) 3-2, Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Kroshmangaihsangi (Miz) 5-0; 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) bt Indraja K.A. (Ker) 5-0, Saweety Boora (Har) bt Shalakha Singh (Del) 5-0.

HOCKEY

Rani Rampal fired five goals as Haryana overcame a fighting Jharkhand 5-2 to enter the final of women’s hockey in the 36 th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here on Sunday.

In the final, Haryana will meet Punjab which needed a late goal from Lalremsiami (58th) to beat Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Jharkhand came up with a brave effort against Haryana which had scored 48 goals in the tournament. Jharkhand played positively at the start and enjoyed more of the possession but Haryana soaked up the early pressure and began to dominate its rival. Rani completed her hat-trick at the stroke of half-time as Haryana led 3-0.

Jharkhand vastly improved in the third quarter as it kept the rampaging Haryana forwards in check and managed to string a few decent moves to put pressure on its rival.

Sangita Kumari pulled one back for Jharkhand by converting a penalty corner in the 45 th minute and two minutes later Salima Tete scored off a fine move to reduce the margin to 3-2. However, Haryana regrouped and recovered from the slight blip pretty fast. Rani Rampal slotted in her fourth goal off a penalty corner in 49 th minute and she scored again from close in the 58 th minute to complete a fine day for her.

In the second semifinal, the gutsy Madhya Pradesh executed its defensive plans well to disrupt the free flowing game of Punjab in the first half. Punjab enjoyed better exchanges but there were few threatening moves from it to test the MP defence.

However, Punjab forwards displayed better cohesion inside the MP half in the second quarter and the side earned a string of penalty corners which saw captain Gurjit Kaur score the opening goal in the 29 th minute.

Madhya Pradesh asserted itself more in the third quarter and managed to keep the Punjab defence on its toes through swift counterattacks. Captain Ishika Chaudhary scored the equaliser for Madhya Pradesh in the 42 nd minute by converting a penalty corner. However, Punjab went all out in search of the winner and were finally rewarded when Lalremsiami scored in a goalmouth melee in the 58 th minute.

The result:

Haryana 5 (Rani Ramphal 11, 16, 30, 49, 58) bt Jharkhand 2 (Sangita Kumari 45, Salima Tete 47).

Punjab 2 (Gurjit Kaur 29, Lalremsiami 58) bt Madhya Pradesh 1 (Ishika Chaudhary 42)

CYCLING

Ludhiana lad Harshveer Singh Sekhon’s effort to improve his sprint performance helped him win the men's 119km cycling road race in the National Games here on Sunday.

Harshveer covered the distance in two hours, 56 minutes and 8.89 seconds to beat Arvind Panwar narrowly.

Harshveer, an engineering graduate who switched from roller skating to cycling in 2018, stuck to the strategy prepared by his coaches and benefitted from it.

"We worked as a team. I took the lead after two laps. My team-mate and I went for a break. I thank him for his support. In the last few kilometers I was nervous. I have not been a good sprinter. In the last few months I worked on my sprint. I feel confident about my sprint now,” said 24-year-old Harshveer, whose father was a kabaddi player and mother a hockey player.

Kavita Siyag of Rajasthan emerged as a ‘surprise’ winner in the women’s 30km individual time trial event.

RESULTS Men 119km road race: 1. Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Pun) 2:56:08.89; 2. Arvind Panwar (UP) 2:56:08.95; 3. Sreenath Lakshmikanth (TN) 2:56:09.12. Women 30km individual time trial: 1. Kavita Siyag (Raj) 48:19.90; 2. Meenakshi (Har) 48:37.79; 3. Pranita Soman (Mah) 49:18.58.

GOLF

Karandeep Kochhar and Avani Prashanth emerged as the men and women’s champions in the golf event of the National Games on Sunday.

Chandigarh’s Karandeep scored four-under 68 in the final round to total 267 and win by 10 strokes.

Karnataka golfer Avani’s even par round was good enough to get her the women’s crown with an aggregate of 288. She won by four shots.

The two also helped their respective states to claim the team championships.

The scores:

Men: Individual: 1. Karandeep Kochhar (68, 66, 65, 68) 267; 2. Abhinav Lohan (68, 66, 72, 71) 277; 3. Sunhit Bishnoi (73, 69, 69, 70) 281.

Team: 1. Chandigarh (Anant Singh Ahlawat, Karandeep) 571; 2. Karnataka (Aryan Anand, Trishul Chinappa) 581; Delhi (Sachin Baisoya, Shaurya Bhattacharya) 582.

Women: Individual: 1. Avani Prashanth (71, 74, 71, 72) 288; 2. Amandeep Kaur (72, 69, 71, 80) 292; 3. Vani Kapoor (75, 74, 75, 71) and Gaurika Bishnoi (73, 74, 77, 71) 295.

Team: 1. Karnataka (Avani Prashanth, Durga Nittur) 590; 2. Haryana (Lavanya Jadon, Vani Kapoor) 599; 3. Punjab (Amandeep Kaur, Mannat Brar) 601.

Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live? The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel.