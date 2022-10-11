Uttar Pradesh’s luck ran out finally in the penalty shootout as Karnataka prevailed 7-6 in sudden death to win the men’s hockey gold of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Haryana won the women’s the women’s title with a solitary goal win over Punjab. In an engrossing men’s final, Karnataka stared at defeat when it trailed 1-2 when four minutes remained on the clock. However, scored Harish Mutagar scored the equaliser to take the match to penalties.

The scores were even after the five attempts in the shootout. In the sudden death, Karnataka goalkeeper Jagdeep Dayal denied Rajkumar Pal to put pressure on UP’s goalkeeper Prashant Kumar who had helped his side win the shootouts against West Bengal (quarterfinals) and Mahrashtra (semifinals) respectively. But Prasanth fouled attacker Mohammed Raheel Moussen and conceded a penalty stroke. Raheel converted the stroke to end Karnataka’s title drought in the National Games.

UP started with a flourish earning four penalty corners in the opening five minutes. But the UP penalty drills were predictable as Karnataka defence handled it well. Karnataka went ahead through a brilliant counterattack. After neutralising another UP penalty corner drill, defender Sasi Gowda played a long ball to N.M.Surya who passed to Abharan Sudev who had made his way into the D. Goalkeeper Prashant Kumar came out of his guard and Sudev’s goalbound shot was tapped into an open net by S.V. Sunil in the 25th minute.

UP grabbed the equaliser against run of play as an unmarked Sumit scored from close in the 47th minute Three minutes later, Manish Yadav drilled a penalty corner to put UP ahead. But Karnataka went for am all out attack and found the equaliser.

Rani Rampal scored the match winner for Haryana in the 30th minute by guiding in a sharp pass from Navneet Kaur. Both sides were guilty of flunking a plethora of penalty corners and open chances. Haryana managed to preserve its lead as Punjab forwards lacked the necessary sharpness inside the D. Maharashtra beat Haryana 5-3 on penalties to take bronze in men’s section while Madhya Pradesh crushed Jharkhand 5-2 for women’s bronze.

Men’s results Karnataka 7 (S.V.Sunil 25, Harish Mutagar 56, Nikkin Thimmaiah, Harish Mutagar, Abharan Sudev, Mohammed Raheel Moussen 2) bt Uttar Pradesh (Sumit 47, Manish Yadav 50, Rajkumar Pal, Rahul Kumar, Vishal Singh,Sumit)