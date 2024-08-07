MagazineBuy Print

Avinash Sable in men’s 3000m steeplechase at Paris 2024: Previous Olympic medal timings, season best of top contenders

Avinash Sable became the first Indian to qualify for the Olympic final in this event by finishing fifth in the first round with a timing of 8:15.43 seconds.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 18:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Avinash Mukund Sable, of India, competes in a men’s 3000 meters steeplechase round 1 heat.
Avinash Mukund Sable, of India, competes in a men’s 3000 meters steeplechase round 1 heat. | Photo Credit: Ashley Landis/AP
infoIcon

Avinash Mukund Sable, of India, competes in a men’s 3000 meters steeplechase round 1 heat. | Photo Credit: Ashley Landis/AP

India’s Avinash Sable will be in action in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday.

Sable became the first Indian to qualify for the Olympic final in this event by finishing fifth in the first round with a timing of 8:15.43.

ALSO READ | Avinash Sable goes all out, makes Olympic steeplechase final

Sable’s first-round timing was the fifth best across both the qualification rounds, even faster than reigning Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco.

Here are the medal-winning timings the men’s steeplechase from the last three Olympics:

Tokyo 2020
Gold - Soufiane El Bakkali - 8:08.90
Silver - Lamecha Girma - 8:10.38
Bronze - Benjamin Kigen - 8:11.45
Rio 2016
Gold - Conseslus Kipruto - 8:03.28
Silver - Evan Jager - 8:04.28
Bronze - Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad - 8:11.52
London 2012
Gold - Ezekiel Kemboi - 8:18.56
Silver - Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad - 8:19.08
Bronze - Abel Kiprop Mutai - 8:19.73

Sable’s Personal Best (8:09.91) -- which is also the Indian National Record -- would have placed him on the steeplechase podium of the last three Olympics. In fact, the Indian would have won the gold in London 2012 with his best timing.

But it won’t be that straightforward for Sable in the Paris 2024 final.

Seven of the 16 finalists on Monday have a better 2024 Season’s Best than Sable.

The field also includes the current World Record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopa, who clocked 7:52.11 in the 2023 Paris Diamond League.

This is in addition to El Bakkali, who has clocked sub-eight minutes timing thrice in his career.

In all likelihood, Sable would have to break his own national record to stand a chance to win a medal in Paris .

