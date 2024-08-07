August 07, 2024 22:29

HERE’S A PREVIEW OF THE UPCOMING WEIGHTLIFTING CONTEST BY Y. B. SARANGI

Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal for India on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics, will be competing in her third consecutive Games. Despite recent injuries, she has recovered well from a hip injury she sustained during the Asian Games last year. She is determined to replicate her performance in the women’s 49kg weight class in Paris.

In April, Mirabai totalled 184kg upon her return to competition at the IWF World Cup after a five-month injury layoff. To secure a medal in the Olympics, she will need to lift more than 200kg. Although China’s Hou Zhihui is a strong favourite for the gold, the competition for the remaining two medals is expected to be tough among four athletes: Mirabai, Thailand’s Surodchana Khambao, the USA’s Jourdan Elizabeth Delacruz, and Romania’s Mihaela Valentina Cambei, who are all capable of lifting around 200kg.

Mirabai’s primary concern is to avoid further injuries to have a chance at winning her second Olympic medal on August 7.