Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Sole weightlifter from India eyes second Olympic medal

Paris 2024, weightlifting live score updates: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will be in action on August 7.

Updated : Aug 07, 2024 22:34 IST

Team Sportstar
Mirabai Chanu is set to participate in the women’s 49kg weightlifting.
Mirabai Chanu is set to participate in the women's 49kg weightlifting.
Mirabai Chanu is set to participate in the women’s 49kg weightlifting.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s weightlifting 49kg event from Paris 2024 Olympics. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through the day’s action.

  • August 07, 2024 22:29
    HERE’S A PREVIEW OF THE UPCOMING WEIGHTLIFTING CONTEST BY Y. B. SARANGI

    Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal for India on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics, will be competing in her third consecutive Games. Despite recent injuries, she has recovered well from a hip injury she sustained during the Asian Games last year. She is determined to replicate her performance in the women’s 49kg weight class in Paris.

    In April, Mirabai totalled 184kg upon her return to competition at the IWF World Cup after a five-month injury layoff. To secure a medal in the Olympics, she will need to lift more than 200kg. Although China’s Hou Zhihui is a strong favourite for the gold, the competition for the remaining two medals is expected to be tough among four athletes: Mirabai, Thailand’s Surodchana Khambao, the USA’s Jourdan Elizabeth Delacruz, and Romania’s Mihaela Valentina Cambei, who are all capable of lifting around 200kg.

    Mirabai’s primary concern is to avoid further injuries to have a chance at winning her second Olympic medal on August 7.

  • August 07, 2024 22:08
    WELCOME!

    Hello, we will be bringing you all the action from the South Paris Arena where Mirabai Chanu, Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, will be vying for a second consecutive Olympic medal.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
