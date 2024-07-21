The Paris 2024 Olympics which will be held from July 26 to August 11, will feature 329 events in 32 categories. This edition of the sporting event also marks the historic Olympic debut of multiple sports like Breaking (Breakdancing), Kayak Cross etc.

However, there has also been the exclusion of multiple sports which featured at the Tokyo Games, which featured a total of 339 events in 33 categories.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

Here’s a look at all the events that wont be featuring in this edition of the Olympic Games.

Karate

In 2009, Karate was considered for the 2016 Rio Olympics but lost out to golf and rugby. It finally made its debut at Tokyo 2020 with the Kata and Kumite events. Despite this, Karate won’t be included in the Paris 2024 Olympics due to concerns about its entertainment value and youth appeal. It also won’t be part of the Los Angeles 2028 Games, as it faces stiff competition from other combat sports like boxing, judo, taekwondo, and wrestling.

Baseball

Baseball first appeared at the 1900 Paris Olympics. Until 1988, it was only a demonstration or exhibition sport. It became an official Olympic sport at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and continued until the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It returned for Tokyo 2020 at the host’s request, as one of five temporary sports. Baseball is often excluded due to scheduling conflicts with the MLB, which makes player participation difficult. However, it will be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to attract American audiences.

Softball

Softball, often seen as baseball’s sister sport, won’t be part of the Paris 2024 Olympics. It was included in the Olympics from 1996 to 2008 and returned for Tokyo 2020. According to the IOC’s Olympic Charter, a sport must be practised by men in at least 75 countries on four continents and by women in at least 40 countries on three continents to qualify for inclusion. Softball’s lack of global popularity also contributed to its exclusion from Paris 2024. However, both softball and baseball will be featured at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.