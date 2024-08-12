At every Olympic Games, a new set of athletes come and prove their abilities on the biggest stage. Another incredible set of athletes have done so at the Paris 2024 Olympics, breaking Olympic records along the way.

Here is a list of all of the Olympic records broken at the Paris 2024 Olympics:

Swimming:

Gretchen Walsh (USA) - women’s 100m butterfly - 55.38

Previous record - Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) - Rio de Janeiro, 7 August 2016 - 55.48

Australia - women’s 4x100m freestyle relay - 3:28.92

Previous record - Australia - Tokyo, 25 July 2021 - 3:29.69

Leon Marchand (France) - men’s 400m individual medley - 4:02.95

Previous record - Michael Phelps (USA) - Beijing, 10 August 2008 - 4:03.84

Mollie O’Callaghan (Australia) - women’s 200m freestyle - 1:53.27

Previous record - Ariarne Titmus (Australia) - Tokyo, 28 July 2021 - 1:53.50

Daniel Wiffen (Ireland) - 800m freestyle - 7:38.19

Previous record - Mykhailo Romanchuk (Ukraine) - Tokyo, 27 July 2021 - 7:41.28

Leon Marchand (France) - men’s 200m butterfly - 1:51.21

Previous record - Kristof Milak (Hungary) - Tokyo, 28 July 2021 - 1:51.25

Katie Ledecky (USA) - women’s 1500m freestyle - 15:30.02

Previous record - Katie Ledecky (USA) - Tokyo, 28 July 2021 - 15:35.35

Leon Marchand (France) - men’s 200m breaststroke - 2:05.85

Previous record - Zac Stubblety-Cook (Australia) - Tokyo, 29 July 2021 - 2:06.38

Summer MacIntosh (Canada) - women’s 200m butterfly - 2:03.03

Previous record - Yufei Zhang (China) - Tokyo, 29 July 2021 - 2:03.86

Australia - women’s 4x200m freestyle relay - 7:38.08

Previous record - China - Tokyo, 29 July 2021 - 7:40.33

Kaylee McKeown (Australia) - women’s 200m backstroke - 2:03.73

Previous record - Missy Franklin (USA) - London, 3 August 2012 - 2:04.06

Leon Marchand (France) - men’s 200m individual medley - 1:54.06

Previous record - Michael Phelps (USA) - Beijing, 15 August 2008 - 1:54.23

Summer McIntosh (Canada) - women’s 200m individual medley - 2:06.56

Previous record - Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) - Rio de Janeiro, 9 August 2016 - 2:06.58

Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) - women’s 50m freestyle - 23.66

Previous record - Emma McKeon (Australia) - Tokyo, 1 August 2021 - 23.81

Regan Smith (USA) - women’s 100m backstroke - 57.28*

Previous record - Kaylee McKeown (Australia) - Paris, 28 July 2024 - 57.33

Athletics:

Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda) - men’s 10000m (athletics) - 26:43.14

Previous record - Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia) - Beijing, 17 August 2008 - 27:01.17

Niklas Kaul (Germany) - decathlon javelin - 77.78m

Previous record - Leonel Suarez (Cuba) - London, 9 August 2012 - 76.94m

Lindon Victor (Grenada) - men’s decathlon discus throw - 53.91m

Previous record - Bryan Clay (USA) - Beijing, 22 August 2008 - 53.79m

Winfrid Yavi (Bahrain) - women’s 3000m steeplechase - 8:52.76

Previous record - Gulnara Samitova-Galkina (Russia) - Beijing, 17 August 2008 - 8:58.81

Cole Hocker (USA) - men’s 1500m - 3:27.65

Previous record - Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) - Tokyo, 7 August 2021 - 3:28.32

Roje Stona (Jamaica) - men’s discus throw - 70.00m

Previous record - Virgilijus Alekna (Lithuania) - Athens, 23 August 2004 - 69.89m

Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) - javelin throw - 92.97m

Previous record - Andreas Thorkildsen (Norway) - Beijing, 23 August 2008 - 90.57m

Marileidy Paulino (Dominica) - women’s 400m - 48.17

Previous record - Marie-Jose Perec (France) - Atlanta, 29 July 1996 - 48:25

Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia) - men’s marathon - 2:06.26

Previous record - Samuel Kamau Wanjiru (Kenya) - Beijing, 24 August 2008 - 2:06.32

USA - men’s 4x400m relay - 2:54.43

Previous record - USA - Beijing, 23 August 2008 - 2:55.39

Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) - women’s marathon - 2:22.55

Previous record - Tiki Gelana (Ethiopia) - London, 5 August 2012 - 2:23.07

Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) - women’s 1500m - 3:51.29

Previous record - Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) - Tokyo, 6 August 2021 - 3:53.11

Shooting:

Oh Ye Jin (South Korea) - women’s 10m air pistol - 243.2

Previous record - Vitalina Batsarashkina (ROC) - Tokyo, 25 July 2021 - 240.3

Ban Hyojin (Korea) - women’s 10m air rifle gold medal - 251.8 (equalled record)

Huang Yutin (China) - women’s 10m air rifle gold medal - 251.8 (equalled record)

Sheng Lihao (China) - men’s 10m air rifle gold medal - 252.2

Previous record - William Shaner (USA) - Tokyo, 25 July 2021 - 251.6

Nathan Hales (Great Britain) - men’s trap shooting - 48 points

Previous record - Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky (Czechia) - Tokyo, 29 July 2021 - 43 points

Adriana Ruano (Guatemala) - women’s trap shooting - 45 points

Previous record - Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova (Slovakia) - Tokyo, 29 July 2021 - 43 points

Chiara Leone (Switzerland) - women’s 50m rifle 3 position - 464.4

Previous record - Nina Christen (Switzerland) - Tokyo, 31 July 2021 - 463.9

Archery:

Republic of Korea - women’s 216 arrows 70m round - 2046

Previous record - Republic of Korea - Tokyo, 23 July 2021 - 2032

Republic of Korea - mixed 144 arrows 70m round - 1380

Previous record - Republic of Korea - Tokyo, 23 July 2021 - 1368

Weightlifting:

Li Fabin (China) - men’s 61kg - 143kg (snatch)

Zhihui Hou (China) - women’s 49kg - 117kg (clean and jerk)

Previous record - Zhihui Hou (China) - Tokyo, 24 July 2021 - 116kg

Luo Shifang (China) - women’s 59kg - 107kg (snatch)

Previous record - Maude Charron (Canada) - Paris, 8 August 2024 - 106kg

Luo Shifang (China) - women’s 59kg - 134kg (clean and jerk)

Previous record - Hsing-Chun Kuo (Chinese Taipei) - Tokyo, 27 July 2021 - 133kg

Luo Shifang (China) - women’s 59kg - 241kg (overall)

Previous record - Hsing-Chun Kuo (Chinese Taipei) - Tokyo, 27 July 2021 - 236kg

Rizki Juniansyah (Japan) - men’s 73kg - 199kg (clean and jerk)

Previous record - Zhiyong Shi (China) - Tokyo, 28 July 2021 - 198kg

Olivia Reeves (USA) - women’s 71kg - 117kg (snatch)

Previous record - Angie Paola Palacios Dajomes (Ecuador) - Paris, 9 August 2024 - 116kg

Solfrid Eila Amena Koanda (Norway) - women’s 81kg - 154kg (clean and jerk)

Previous record - Sara Ahmed (Egypt) - Paris, 10 August 2024 - 151kg

Solfrid Eila Amena Koanda (Norway) - women’s 81kg - 275kg (total)

Previous record - Solfrid Eila Amena Koanda (Norway) - Paris, 10 August 2024 - 269kg

Canoe sprint

Hao Lui and Bowen Ji (China) - men’s canoe 500m double - 1:37.40

Previous record - Zakhar Petrov and Alexey Korovashkov (AIN) - Paris, 6 August 2024 - 1:19.39

Australia - men’s kayak four 500m - 1:19.22

Previous record - Australia - Paris, 6 August 2024 - 1:19.39

Jean van der Westhuyzen and Tom Green (Australia) - men’s kayak double 500m - 1:26.85

Previous record - Ronald Rauhe and Tim Wieskotter (Germany) - Athens, 28 August 2004 - 1:27.04

Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya (China) - women’s canoe 500m double - 1:52.81

Previous record - Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya (China) - Paris, 9 August 2024 - 1:53.73

Martin Fuksa (Czechia) - men’s canoe single 1000m - 3:43.16

Previous record - Martin Fuksa (Czechia) - Paris, 9 August 2024 - 3:44.69

Lisa Carrington (New Zealand) - women’s kayak single 500m - 1:47.36

Previous record - Rita Koban (Hungary) - Atlanta, 4 August 1996 - 1:47.65

Modern pentathlon

Anna Jurt (Switzerland) - women’s laser run - 633 points

Previous record - Laura Asadauskaite (Lithuania) - Paris, 10 August 2024 - 630 points

Rowing:

Oliver Zeidler (Germany) - men’s single sculls - 6:35.77

Previous record - Stefanos Ntouskos (Greece) - Tokyo, 30 July 2021 - 6:40.45

*record occurred in lead-off leg of relay