MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Serbia beats Croatia 13-11 to win men’s water polo gold

The U.S. won the bronze medal playoff in a shootout against Hungary to take their first medal in the men’s event in 16 years.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 18:50 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Gold medallists Serbia celebrate on the podium.
Gold medallists Serbia celebrate on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallists Serbia celebrate on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Serbia extended its reign over Olympic water polo by beating arch-rivals Croatia 13-11 for a third successive gold in the men’s event in front of a roaring crowd at La Defense Arena.

The Balkan battle was spirited and physical, with both teams committing a slew of fouls and occasionally putting an errant hand onto an opponent’s head.

In the end, the Serbians were too strong though, leading for all but a handful of minutes on their way to another Olympic triumph.

“It’s incredible. This is the power of unity,” said Serbia’s veteran defender Dusan Mandic, who collected a third gold.

“This is the team spirit. This is defence, defence, defence until the end, sacrificing for each other.”

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: Denmark crushes Germany for men’s gold in handball

After the final whistle, track-suited Serbian staff jumped into the pool to celebrate with the players.

They all sang a victory song and a Serbian flag was hung from a cross-bar of one of the goal-cages until removed before the medal ceremony.

Croatia came into the competition with confidence after claiming the world title in Doha in February but ended up suffering another final defeat to its longstanding foes.

Eight years ago, its title defence was ended by the Serbians in the gold medal decider at Rio 2016.

The Croatian players were a picture of gloom as they mounted the medal podium with furrowed eyebrows and heavy sighs.

Most applauded the Serbians sportingly, though, when the winners climbed up next to them and raised their arms in triumph.

The United States was delighted with its bronze, having won its playoff with Hungary in a shootout to claim its first medal in the men’s event in 16 years.

With the scores locked at 8-8 at the end of regular time, the Americans played the shootout to perfection, with Hannes Daub, Max Irving and Alex Bowen all scoring while the Hungarian trio failed to find the net.

“I’m just super proud of my team,” said Daub.

“They kept telling me, ‘You got this, you got this’, until the fourth quarter, and I happened to deliver for my guys.”

Related Topics

Other Olympic Sports /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Serbia beats Croatia 13-11 to win men’s water polo gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 show paints promising picture of India’s future at Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics diary: HI president, Tirkey invites journalists for brunch; Authorities put up merch stalls across all venues
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Vinesh Phogat Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Disqualification Appeal: CAS verdict impending; Final decision expected on August 13
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 11, Day 16: India ends campaign with 1 silver, 5 bronze; USA vs FRA women’s basketball gold medal match underway; China leads standings with 40 gold medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 show paints promising picture of India’s future at Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Man climbing Eiffel Tower prompts evacuation hours before closing ceremony
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Meet Torri Huske, the most decorated female Olympian at the Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics diary: HI president, Tirkey invites journalists for brunch; Authorities put up merch stalls across all venues
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark crushes Germany for men’s gold in handball
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Serbia beats Croatia 13-11 to win men’s water polo gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 show paints promising picture of India’s future at Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics diary: HI president, Tirkey invites journalists for brunch; Authorities put up merch stalls across all venues
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Vinesh Phogat Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Disqualification Appeal: CAS verdict impending; Final decision expected on August 13
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 11, Day 16: India ends campaign with 1 silver, 5 bronze; USA vs FRA women’s basketball gold medal match underway; China leads standings with 40 gold medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment