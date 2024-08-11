MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark crushes Germany for men’s gold in handball

It was Denmark’s second title in the last three Games, having played all three finals in Rio - where it won - Tokyo and Paris.v

Published : Aug 11, 2024 18:50 IST , LILLE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mikkel Hansen of Team Denmark and Magnus Landin Jacobsen celebrate after the Men’s Gold Medal match.
Mikkel Hansen of Team Denmark and Magnus Landin Jacobsen celebrate after the Men’s Gold Medal match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Denmark clinched its second men’s Olympic handball gold medal when it beat Germany 39-26 in the final as one of the sport’s greatest, Mikkel Hansen, retired on a high on Sunday.

It was Denmark’s second title in the last three Games, having played all three finals in Rio - where it won - Tokyo and Paris.

Germany, who knocked out defending champion France in the quarterfinals, was never in the mix and trailed throughout after levelling for 1-1.

Spain edged out Slovenia 23-22 in the bronze medal match earlier on Sunday.

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Handball

