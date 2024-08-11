Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark crushes Germany for men’s gold in handball

Denmark clinched its second men’s Olympic handball gold medal when it beat Germany 39-26 in the final as one of the sport’s greatest, Mikkel Hansen, retired on a high on Sunday.
It was Denmark’s second title in the last three Games, having played all three finals in Rio - where it won - Tokyo and Paris.
Germany, who knocked out defending champion France in the quarterfinals, was never in the mix and trailed throughout after levelling for 1-1.
Spain edged out Slovenia 23-22 in the bronze medal match earlier on Sunday.
