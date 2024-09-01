MagazineBuy Print

Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj through to gold medal match, beats Sukant Kadam in semis

India’s Suhas Yathiraj beat compatriot Sukant Kadam in the men’s SL4 badminton semifinal to enter the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 22:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Suhas Yathiraj in action.
Suhas Yathiraj in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Suhas Yathiraj in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Suhas Yathiraj got better of his compatriot Sukant Kadam in the men’s SL4 badminton semifinal to enter the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday.

Yathiraj made light work of Sukant by winning the match 21-17, 21-12 in just 35 minutes.

FOLLOW | Paris Paralympics LIVE UPDATES

Seeded number one, the Indian World No 1 will face the Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Lucas Mazur in the final.

This match is a repeat of the Tokyo Paralympic final, where Lucas beat Suhas 15-21, 21-17, 21-15.

Sukant will face Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan for a bronze medal chance. Yathiraj won the gold medal the 2024 World Championships and thereafter, he ended up runners-up in the Spanish Para Badminton International.

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Suhas Yathiraj

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

