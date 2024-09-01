Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj through to gold medal match, beats Sukant Kadam in semis

India’s Suhas Yathiraj got better of his compatriot Sukant Kadam in the men’s SL4 badminton semifinal to enter the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday.

Yathiraj made light work of Sukant by winning the match 21-17, 21-12 in just 35 minutes.

Seeded number one, the Indian World No 1 will face the Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Lucas Mazur in the final.

This match is a repeat of the Tokyo Paralympic final, where Lucas beat Suhas 15-21, 21-17, 21-15.

Sukant will face Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan for a bronze medal chance. Yathiraj won the gold medal the 2024 World Championships and thereafter, he ended up runners-up in the Spanish Para Badminton International.