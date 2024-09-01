India’s Suhas Yathiraj got better of his compatriot Sukant Kadam in the men’s SL4 badminton semifinal to enter the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday.
Yathiraj made light work of Sukant by winning the match 21-17, 21-12 in just 35 minutes.
FOLLOW | Paris Paralympics LIVE UPDATES
Seeded number one, the Indian World No 1 will face the Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Lucas Mazur in the final.
This match is a repeat of the Tokyo Paralympic final, where Lucas beat Suhas 15-21, 21-17, 21-15.
Sukant will face Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan for a bronze medal chance. Yathiraj won the gold medal the 2024 World Championships and thereafter, he ended up runners-up in the Spanish Para Badminton International.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — September 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
- Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj through to gold medal match, beats Sukant Kadam in semis
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Rakesh Kumar to face China’s Ai Xinliang in semis; latest results, scores
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Suhas, Nitesh enter final; Rakesh Kumar through to semis; Bhavinaben, Nithya, Manisha enter semis; latest results, scores
- Paralympics 2024: Who is Rakesh Kumar, the Indian para-archer going for gold after shoot-off win in quarterfinal?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE