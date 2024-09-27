MagazineBuy Print

Kamindu Mendis becomes fastest Asian batter to five Test hundreds; goes level with Don Bradman in all-time list

The 25-year-old Mendis broke the record previously held by Pakistan’s Fawad Alam who got to the five-hundred mark in 22 innings.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 13:01 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis in action during the first Test match against New Zealand.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis in action during the first Test match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis in action during the first Test match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis became the fastest Asian batter to five Test hundreds after scoring a century against New Zealand in the second Test on Friday.

The 25-year-old broke the record previously held by Pakistan’s Fawad Alam who got to the five-hundred mark in 22 innings.

Mendis is now joint-fourth fastest in the all-time list of fastest batters to five Test centuries.

The Sri Lankan batter went level with Australian legend Don Bradman and West Indies’ George Headley by scoring his fifth Test hundred in his 13th innings.

On Thursday, Mendis created a world record for the most successive fifty-plus scores since debut, scoring eight half-centuries after his first match against Australia two years ago.

Fastest batters to five Test centuries (innings)
Everton Weekes (WI) - 10
Herbert Sutcliffe (ENG) - 12
Neil Harvey (AUS) - 12
Don Bradman (AUS) - 13
George Headley (WI) - 13
Kamindu Mendis (SL) - 13*

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

Kamindu Mendis /

New Zealand /

Don Bradman

