Kamindu Mendis becomes fastest Asian batter to five Test hundreds; goes level with Don Bradman in all-time list

Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis became the fastest Asian batter to five Test hundreds after scoring a century against New Zealand in the second Test on Friday.

The 25-year-old broke the record previously held by Pakistan’s Fawad Alam who got to the five-hundred mark in 22 innings.

Mendis is now joint-fourth fastest in the all-time list of fastest batters to five Test centuries.

The Sri Lankan batter went level with Australian legend Don Bradman and West Indies’ George Headley by scoring his fifth Test hundred in his 13th innings.

On Thursday, Mendis created a world record for the most successive fifty-plus scores since debut, scoring eight half-centuries after his first match against Australia two years ago.