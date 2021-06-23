Home Olympics 2021 Second member of Uganda's Olympic team tests positive for COVID-19 in Japan A second member of Uganda's Olympic delegation, an athlete, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan, an official from the team's host city of Izumisano said on Wednesday. Reuters Tokyo 23 June, 2021 17:00 IST The first member of the delegation tested positive after Uganda's Olympic delegation arrived in Japan on Saturday. (Representative image) - AP Reuters Tokyo 23 June, 2021 17:00 IST A second member of Uganda's Olympic delegation, an athlete, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan, an official from the team's host city of Izumisano said on Wednesday.READ: Allyson Felix secures Tokyo berth, will feature in 5th OlympicsThe first member of the delegation tested positive after Uganda's Olympic delegation arrived in Japan on Saturday, local media reported. The Asahi Shimbun newspaper said the first person was a coach. Read more stories on Olympics 2021. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :